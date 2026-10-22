Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Acquires Semiconductor Inspection Technology, Targets Initial Equipment Sales By December

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced the acquisition of technology, designs and know-how for automated optical inspection (AOI) machines used in advanced semiconductor packaging from Taiwan-based Jun Long Machine Industrial Co. Ltd. The transaction closed Oct. 19, 2026, and the technology will be licensed exclusively to Nightfood's wholly owned subsidiary, TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (TAMI). The company plans to begin equipment sales and shipments in late November or early December, subject to production readiness at a planned 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Taiwan and other requirements. Initial production targets call for 10 to 15 units monthly, representing potential sales of $1.5 million to $2.25 million at an estimated $150,000 per unit, with plans to increase production to approximately 30 units per month. These figures reflect management targets rather than confirmed orders or guaranteed revenue.

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About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

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