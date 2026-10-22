Networknewsbreaks Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) To Present Buntanetap Research And Phase 3 Trial Updates At Alzheimer Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) announced plans to deliver three presentations at the 19th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (“CTAD”) conference, scheduled for Nov. 16-19, 2026, in Boston. The presentations will highlight the company's investigational oral therapy buntanetap, including its mechanism of action targeting neurotoxic proteins, the design and baseline characteristics of its pivotal Phase 3 study in early Alzheimer's disease and the use of artificial intelligence to predict blood-brain barrier permeability of late-stage Alzheimer's drug candidates.

The program includes an oral presentation Nov. 19 by Alexander Morin, director of strategic communications, and two poster presentations scheduled for Nov. 16-17, including one by Chief Scientific Officer Cheng Fang. Annovis said the presentations reflect progress in its buntanetap development program as the company approaches a pivotal clinical data readout in early 2027 and prepares for a New Drug Application.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN