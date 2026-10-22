MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) announced its placement in an AINewsWire editorial titled“How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Preventive Care Across the U.S.” The article examines the growing shift toward preventive health care, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in improving care delivery and managing costs. It notes that U.S. health care spending reached $5.3 trillion in 2024, while Medicare Advantage enrollment stands at 35.2 million people, representing 55% of eligible beneficiaries. The editorial also highlights ECGI's completed acquisition of Avanta Group, an emerging platform combining a Medicare Advantage health plan with management services and AI-driven health technology, positioning the company to participate in the expanding market for coordinated, proactive care.

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About ECGI Holdings, Inc.

ECGI Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ECGI) is a publicly traded holding company focused on developing healthcare services and AI-enabled operational technology through its wholly owned Avanta Group business. ECGI's primary healthcare strategy combines provider services, management infrastructure, benefits commerce and technology development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ECGI are available in the company's newsroom at

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