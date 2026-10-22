Afghanistan U-15 Football Team Departs For Azerbaijan
The Afghanistan Football Federation announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that the U-15 national team had left for Azerbaijan.
The festival is being organised by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) for the first time. It aims to give young footballers opportunities to compete internationally and develop their skills.
Teams representing around 190 FIFA member associations are expected to participate in the festival.
The tournament began on 22 October and will run until 30 October.
hz/sa
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