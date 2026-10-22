Finance Ministry Holds 1St Meeting On Establishing Capital Market

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Finance has held its first meeting on establishing a capital market in Afghanistan, saying the initiative would channel idle funds into productive, industrial, commercial and infrastructure projects, boost economic growth and create jobs.

The meeting was held under the directive of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan leader and chaired by Finance Minister Mullah Mohammad Nasir Akhund.

The Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi, Da Afghanistan Bank Governor Haji Noor Ahmad Agha, a representative of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and several ministry officials attended, according to a ministry statement.

Akhund said efforts were being made to link government resources with the public's financial resources and turn idle capital into active and productive investment.

At the meeting, Treasury Director-General Nasratullah Mahmood gave a detailed presentation on the establishment of a capital market and its role in stimulating the national economy, the statement said.

Participants welcomed the initiative by domestic institutions and expressed confidence in its progress and implementation, it added.

The ministry said establishing a capital market could help channel idle funds into productive, industrial, commercial and infrastructure sectors, promoting economic growth, creating jobs and advancing Afghanistan's economic self-sufficiency.

hz/sa