Over 20 People Abducted 17 Still Missing In KP

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 20 people, including sugar mill workers and passengers of a public transport vehicle, have been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with five released while 17 remain missing, a media report said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night near Cheera Minor on the Indus Highway in Dera Ismail Khan, KP, Express Tribune reported.

It said armed men intercepted a passenger coach travelling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rawalpindi and took several people away.

It added that the gunmen also abducted several security guards travelling on a bus associated with a sugar mill.

Five passengers taken from the coach were later released, while the remaining 17 sugar mill employees remain missing.

Residents staged a protest at Paroa Adda and blocked the main Indus Highway, demanding the safe recovery of the abducted workers.

Police said efforts were underway to recover the abducted individuals. Several teams had been formed to take part in the operation and trace those responsible for the incident.

kk/sa