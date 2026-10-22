Over 20 People Abducted 17 Still Missing In KP
The incident took place on Tuesday night near Cheera Minor on the Indus Highway in Dera Ismail Khan, KP, Express Tribune reported.
It said armed men intercepted a passenger coach travelling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rawalpindi and took several people away.
It added that the gunmen also abducted several security guards travelling on a bus associated with a sugar mill.
Five passengers taken from the coach were later released, while the remaining 17 sugar mill employees remain missing.
Residents staged a protest at Paroa Adda and blocked the main Indus Highway, demanding the safe recovery of the abducted workers.
Police said efforts were underway to recover the abducted individuals. Several teams had been formed to take part in the operation and trace those responsible for the incident.
kk/sa
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