Global Expertise Converges As 2026 Chishui River Forum Opens

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Zunyi, China / Тimesnewswire / Oct. 22, 2026 – The 2026 Chishui River Forum was held from October 16 to 18 in Maotai Town, Guizhou Province. Jointly initiated by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service, and China Moutai, the forum brought together industry professionals from around the world to explore the future of the global liquor industry and chart a new course for its high-quality development.

Under this theme, the main forum focused on broad industry issues, including high-quality development of the global liquor industry, industrial collaboration and international expansion. Three parallel forums explored their respective themes:“The Language of the World, the Taste of China,”“Digital Aroma Discovery, Intelligent Brewing for the Future,” and“A World in Every Glass, New Voices from Drinkers.” Discussions examined the relationship between liquor culture and civilization through cultural confidence and global dialogue; new approaches to brewing and evolving consumption in the digital age; and the encounter between baijiu and younger generations.

From international communication and digital empowerment to engaging younger consumers, the forum sought to offer the global liquor industry a multidimensional framework for reflection and development.

Returning a year after its previous edition, the 2026 Chishui River Forum has been positioned as an upgraded, higher-level iteration of the event. This transformation goes beyond enhancements to the agenda, lineup of speakers and event formats. It also reflects the forum's evolution from a single event into a global platform with sustained influence on the liquor industry.

The three-day forum featured one main forum and three parallel forums. On the opening day, the Global Liquor Industry Sustainable Development Partnership Program was officially launched, the Chishui River Valley: China's Sauce-Aroma Baijiu Regional Brand Think Tank was established, and the World Famous Liquor Brands Sustainability Index Report (2026) was released.