Tim Cahill:“This Is The Biggest And Best U-17 World Cup Ever”

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With less than one month to go until the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, Aspire Academy Chief Sports Officer and Australian football legend Tim Cahill is looking forward to watching a new generation of players given a stage of their own, in a country where he has spent years developing young talent.

“This is the biggest and the best U-17 World Cup ever. There'll never be another one like it. Everyone that I speak to is so impressed with the level of detail on and off the pitch. Qatar sets high standards and creates world-class platforms that these young players are excited to be part of. They don't want to miss out,” said Cahill.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 is the second of five consecutive editions the country will host through 2029. The 48-team tournament is set to take place from 19 November to 13 December at the Competition Complex in Aspire Zone, with as many as eight matches a day and 104 matches in total.

The Aspire Zone also houses the Aspire Academy, Qatar's flagship academy founded in 2004 for the development of young athletes. The academy has produced athletes who have gone on to compete at the highest level, including Olympic and world champion high jumper Mutaz Barshim, as well as Almoez Ali and Akram Afif, the forwards at the centre of Qatar's back-to-back Asian Cup wins.

“Hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup here in Qatar is really important. It's part of a long-term plan for how football grows in this country, and it feeds straight back into the vision of the Aspire Academy. It supports the curriculum and the infrastructure in place, and all the hard work that goes into developing a player,” said Cahill.

For Cahill, who has built a global reputation for youth development, the greatest value of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 is the exposure it provides young players:“For these players, competitive fixtures against opponents of the same standard are a scarce resource, and the tournament provides a platform where they can showcase their talent in front of a global audience,” he added.

In the 2025 edition, more than 130 scouts from top international clubs took advantage of the tournament's centralised format to observe emerging talents up close from a single venue. Notably, the tournament served as a launch pad for rising stars including Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim, Mali's Seydou Dembélé, Belgium's Jesse Bisiwu and Nathan De Cat, and Italy's Samuele Inacio.

“Many of the participating U-17 players know that scouts from the biggest clubs are going to be here. They want to be in the spotlight and gain a broader perspective on professionalism by being tested in the biggest tournament in the world for their age group.”

Tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 can be purchased at roadtoqatar and delivered through Road to Qatar, the official ticketing app.

Tickets are available as a Day Pass, allowing fans to attend multiple matches in a single day, with prices starting at QAR 20 per match day for the group stage through to Quarter-Finals. A Prime Pass, which reserves seats for high-demand matches, is priced at QAR 35 for the group stage through to Semi-Finals, and QAR 20 for the Third-place Play-off. Tickets for the Final at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on 13 December are priced at QAR 30 in Category 1 and QAR 15 in Category 2.

Accessibility Tickets are QAR 20 for all matches in the Aspire Zone, and QAR 15 for the Final, and include one complimentary companion ticket. Accessible seats can be purchased by emailing [email protected].

For tournament updates, visit roadtoqatar and follow @u17worldcupqa on all major social media platforms.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Aspire Academy Aspire Zone