Lesha Bank Nine-Month Profit Jumps 50.2% To QR210.4Mn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lesha Bank has reported a net profit of QR210.4mn attributable to the equity holders of the bank for the nine-month period ending September 30, representing a 50.2% increase compared to the same period last year, and extending the bank's record of consistent earnings expansion.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 101% year on year to QR23.6bn, supported by sustained client inflows and successful capital deployment. Total assets and total investments increased by 29.7% and 6.7% to QR10.3bn and QR4.6bn, respectively, reflecting disciplined capital allocation and a diversified asset mix.

Total income rose by 57.7% to QR399.5mn, while total equity increased by 4.8% to QR1.5bn, further strengthening the bank's capital base.

Return on average equity and on average assets stood at 18.3% and 3.1%, respectively, reflecting efficient capital and asset utilisation. Book value per share reached QR1.38 and annualised earnings per share improved to QR0.251.

His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented:“These results demonstrate the success of our strategic direction in building a balanced, asset-backed platform capable of generating resilient returns across market cycles. Our aim is to build an institution that does not depend on any single market or asset class, and the consistency of our performance reflects that approach. Our priority remains long-term value creation, guided by strong governance, a firm commitment to Shariah principles and disciplined capital management.”

Mohammed Ismail al-Emadi, Lesha Bank GCEO, said:“Our nine-month performance reflects strong execution across all business verticals. We deployed capital selectively into high-conviction opportunities, actively managed our existing holdings and realised value where the timing was right. During the period, we strengthened our deal pipeline, and grew our client base, all of which supported AUM growth and a more stable income base. With an aim to originate quality deals, and a strong capital position, we are well placed to capture opportunities in the final quarter and beyond.”

Lesha Bank equity holders Assets Under Management investments