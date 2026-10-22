QNB Completes Second And Largest Riyal-Denominated Shogun Bond Issuance
In a statement published Thursday on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, QNB Group explained that after the inaugural riyal Shogun issuance in the first quarter of 2025, this second transaction represents another important step in the Group's strategy to diversify its funding sources and broaden its access to the Japanese investor market.
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) was mandated by QNB Group to arrange the issuance.QNB Group investors Qatar Stock Exchange SMBC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment