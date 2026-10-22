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QNB Completes Second And Largest Riyal-Denominated Shogun Bond Issuance


Date: 2026-10-22 02:08:16

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group has successfully completed its second Qatari riyal-denominated Shogun bond issuance, raising QR750mn from a diversified base of Japanese investors. The 3-year transaction represents the largest riyal-denominated Shogun bond issuance to date.

In a statement published Thursday on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, QNB Group explained that after the inaugural riyal Shogun issuance in the first quarter of 2025, this second transaction represents another important step in the Group's strategy to diversify its funding sources and broaden its access to the Japanese investor market.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) was mandated by QNB Group to arrange the issuance.

QNB Group investors Qatar Stock Exchange SMBC

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Gulf Times

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