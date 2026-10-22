Minister Of Interior Meets Belgian Minister Of Security, Interior

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met today with the Minister of Security and Interior in the Kingdom of Belgium Bernard Quintin on the sidelines of the Milipol Qatar 2026 exhibition.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the cooperative relations between their friendly nations, discussed ways to strengthen and develop them, primarily in the security and policing sectors. The two sides also discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) and the Belgian Minister of Security and Interior signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on police cooperation between the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar and the Federal Police of the Kingdom of Belgium. This agreement aims to enhance security cooperation and coordination, as well as facilitate the exchange of expertise between the two sides.