PNC Bank Named Most Trusted Bank In Investor's Business Daily 2026 Trust Survey

MENAFN - 3BL) PITTSBURGH, October 22, 2026 /3BL/ - PNC Bank has been named the Most Trusted Bank in Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) 2026 trust survey, earning top honors among banks for building customer confidence through exceptional service, strong security and privacy practices and a client-first approach to banking.

The recognition is part of IBD's annual Most Trusted Financial Companies research, which evaluates how consumers perceive financial institutions across key trust-related attributes. According to IBD, PNC ranked first among banks, with customers citing the company's client service, commitment to protecting their information and delivering a secure banking experience. The ranking aligns with PNC's relationship-based, human-centric strategy, which combines strong security and financial expertise with a commitment to delivering hospitality and personalized experiences that help clients feel valued and understood.

"Trust doesn't come from one big moment. It comes from doing the right thing day after day, interaction after interaction," said Alex Overstrom, PNC head of Retail Banking. "We earn trust by treating clients as people, not transactions. Every time a client chooses PNC, they're placing confidence in us, and we work hard to honor that through strong service, security and a client-obsessed approach. Hospitality is part of how we do that. It's about making clients feel valued, understood and cared for in every interaction. We're honored that clients have recognized PNC as the most trusted bank."

As consumers increasingly prioritize security and privacy when choosing a financial institution, the IBD survey found that organizations demonstrating strong performance in those areas earn greater customer confidence and loyalty. PNC Bank's top ranking highlights the importance clients place on safeguarding their personal and financial information. For PNC, that trust is built not only through protecting clients' information, but also through consistently delivering experiences that make banking more personal and rewarding.

The IBD trust survey is part of the publication's annual assessment of financial services companies. The 2026 rankings identified the financial institutions consumers trust most across several categories, including banking, investing, insurance and credit cards.

"Being named the most trusted bank is a powerful validation of our client-first approach," Overstrom said. "Trust is built when clients see us consistently doing what's right for them. Whether that's helping them avoid fees, earn more rewards, benefit from deeper relationships through programs like TotalRewards or guiding them through important financial decisions, our goal is simple: create more value for the clients who already bank with us. Client obsession means continually asking how we can make banking work better for our clients, and hospitality means delivering those experiences with care. This recognition tells us clients value that commitment."

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .

CONTACT:

Casey Pelfrey

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SOURCE PNC Bank