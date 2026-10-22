AI Deepfake Threats Put Businesses Of Every Size At Risk: Tips From Keybank That Can Help Companies Strengthen Fraud Defenses

MENAFN - 3BL) As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, business leaders face a growing challenge: distinguishing what's real from what's fake. New forms of AI-generated deepfakes are creating opportunities for fraudsters to impersonate executives, manipulate employees, and bypass security controls, putting organizations of all sizes at risk. Based on guidance from KeyBank, businesses can take proactive steps to defend against this rapidly evolving cyber threat.

Deepfakes Are No Longer a Future Threat

Advances in artificial intelligence have made it easier than ever to create highly convincing fake videos, audio recordings, and images. Known as "deepfakes," these AI-generated materials can mimic a person's voice, appearance, and mannerisms with remarkable accuracy, making it increasingly difficult to verify authenticity through sight or sound alone.

While deepfakes were once viewed primarily as a consumer technology concern, they are now emerging as a serious business risk. Criminals are leveraging AI tools to impersonate executives, manipulate financial transactions, and gain unauthorized access to sensitive systems.

Small Businesses Are Just as Vulnerable as Large Enterprises

Many organizations assume cybercriminals focus only on major corporations. However, experts warn that businesses of every size can become targets.

Small and mid-sized businesses often have fewer cybersecurity resources and may rely on more informal communication channels, making them especially susceptible to impersonation schemes. At the same time, larger organizations face increased exposure because of their complex operations, multiple approval chains, and extensive digital footprints.

The reality is that any company that handles payments, customer information, confidential data, or employee records could become a target of a deepfake-enabled attack.

How Deepfake Attacks Target Businesses

Fraudsters are using deepfakes in several ways. In some cases, they create fake video calls that appear to feature company executives directing employees to initiate urgent wire transfers. In others, synthesized voice recordings are used to authorize payments or convince staff to disclose confidential information.

More sophisticated attacks can target authentication systems directly. Fraudsters may use manipulated images, videos, or biometric data to bypass facial recognition or identity verification tools, potentially gaining access to financial accounts or sensitive business systems.

These attacks can affect organizations across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, professional services, nonprofit organizations, and financial services.

The Potential Business Impact

The consequences of a successful deepfake attack can extend far beyond a single fraudulent transaction.

Organizations may experience:

Financial losses from unauthorized transfers or payments Data breaches involving employee or customer information Operational disruptions resulting from compromised systems Brand and reputational damage caused by falsified content featuring company leaders Loss of trust among employees, clients, investors, and business partners

As AI-generated content becomes increasingly convincing, traditional assumptions about trust and verification may no longer be sufficient.

Three Key Steps that can Help to Reduce Deepfake Risk

Cybersecurity professionals emphasize that while no defense is foolproof, organizations can significantly reduce their exposure through preparation and awareness.

1. Educate Employees

Employee awareness remains one of the most effective defenses against emerging fraud tactics. Businesses should regularly train staff to recognize suspicious communications across email, text messages, websites, audio calls, and video platforms. Employees should also understand how to identify deepfake warning signs and know how to report concerns quickly.

2. Prepare for Emerging Threats

Organizations should evaluate technologies that can help identify manipulated media and consider working with cybersecurity providers that specialize in deepfake detection. Equally important is developing an incident response plan so teams can act quickly when suspicious activity is detected.

3. Strengthen Verification Controls

Companies should implement multilayered verification procedures for financial transactions and sensitive requests. Multifactor authentication, secure communication channels, secondary approval processes, and pre-arranged verification phrases can make it significantly more difficult for cybercriminals to succeed. Businesses should also continuously monitor communication channels for unusual activity.

Knowledge Is the Best Defense

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the business landscape, deepfake-enabled fraud is expected to become more sophisticated and more common. Organizations that educate employees, strengthen authentication protocols, and establish clear verification procedures will be better positioned to protect themselves.

With awareness, preparation, and strong internal controls, companies can reduce their vulnerability and help safeguard their finances, reputation, and customers in an increasingly AI-driven world.

To learn more, visit key/businessfraud.

This material is for general educational purposes only. KeyBank makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of such information and disclaims any and all liability for any direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or other losses arising from or related to its use. Nothing herein constitutes an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or advice (including financial, accounting, legal, or tax advice). Consult appropriate professionals for your specific circumstances.

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