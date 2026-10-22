The Wellness Paradox: Why Americans Are Investing In Wellness While Delaying Routine Healthcare

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

A sore throat. A lingering cough. An unusual symptom that won't go away.

For previous generations, those concerns often prompted a call to a doctor's office. Today, for many young adults, the first stop is somewhere else: an AI chatbot, a social media creator or an online health forum.

This growing behavioral shift is what Aflac has identified as the Wellness Paradox, a trend revealed in the 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey® 1. The Wellness Paradox describes a generation that is increasingly invested in wellness while becoming less engaged with traditional preventive healthcare. In fact, one in four Americans is confident that they are in control of their healthcare and puts off routine checkups because they feel healthy and don't think they need them.

As consumers gain access to more health information and wellness tools than ever before, the distinction between managing wellness and managing preventative care appears increasingly blurred.

The wellness ecosystem has evolved from a simple lifestyle choice into a constant reminder in everyday life. What was once a personal commitment to healthy living has become a widespread movement that many younger adults feel driven to join. Fueled by viral wellness hacks, wearable technology, fitness trends and an endless stream of health content, today's wellness culture has transformed not only how people think about health, but also how frequently they engage with it.

But as wellness becomes increasingly embedded in daily life, an important question emerges: What does wellness actually mean to younger generations?

At first glance, Gen Z and millennials appear highly proactive about their well-being. They invest in gym memberships, therapy, organic foods, sleep optimization tools, wellness retreats and personalized supplements. They have access to more health information and self-management tools than any previous generation.

Yet, many are missing one of the most important appointments on the calendar: a routine checkup.

Nearly two-thirds of Gen Z (65%) and millennials (61%) report delaying or putting off health checkups and screenings. By comparison, only 47% of Gen X and 33% of baby boomers say they do the same.

The result is a generation that often feels highly engaged in wellness but may be missing one of the most important components of long-term well-being: preventive care.

This raises an important question about the current definition of wellness. As this meaning continues to evolve across generations, preventive care could become less central to the conversation, bringing the emerging concept of the Wellness Paradox to life.

The Wellness Paradox is not driven by a lack of concern about health. If anything, Americans have never paid closer attention to their well-being.

Today's consumers have access to an unprecedented amount of health information. Technology offers speed, convenience and immediate answers, providing guidance on everything from nutrition and exercise to sleep and symptom management at any hour of the day. In fact, among Gen Z respondents report using AI for health consulting or services typically provided by a human expert in the following areas:

Dietitian: 35% Physician: 33% Therapist: 29% Personal trainer: 22% Sleep coach: 12%

This constant access to information can create the impression that people have a complete understanding of their health. As confidence in self-management grows, many consumers are rethinking when and how they engage with traditional healthcare.

In many ways, that accessibility has been beneficial. Americans are taking a more active role in their overall well-being. However, easy access can lead to a false sense of security, and feeling informed does not equate to receiving proper medical care. In fact, the study finds that those who used AI for medical or wellness expertise are also more likely to say they've avoided a recommended screening and have put off getting a health check beyond the recommended timeframe, compared to those who haven't used AI for their health – 69% vs. 44% and 65% vs. 41%, respectively.

“The abundance of information available and the introduction of artificial intelligence in our lives have boosted our confidence in better understanding health-related topics,” said Matthew Owenby, chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer, Aflac Incorporated.“However, no AI chatbot can fully replace the preventive care given by a healthcare professional. No wearable device can replace a cancer screening. No social media post can perform a physical exam. It's a resource of information, not a substitute for professional medical care.”

The challenge is not access to information. It is recognizing where information ends and healthcare begins.

For many younger adults, wellness is increasingly defined by nutrition, movement, mindfulness and self-management. Healthcare, meanwhile, is often viewed as something to seek when a concern arises rather than as a preventive tool designed to identify issues before symptoms appear.

Many of the conditions that pose the greatest long-term health threats develop quietly. High blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers can progress for years without noticeable symptoms. Preventive care exists to identify these issues early, when intervention can have the greatest impact.

The Wellness Paradox serves as an important reminder: In an age of endless health information, true empowerment may not be knowing more. It's about recognizing that some of the most important health decisions still begin with a checkup. Amplifying this notion is that, according to the American Cancer Society, some cancers, for instance, see 5-year survival rates surge to more than 90% when detected early.

The question is no longer whether Americans care about their health. They clearly do.

The challenge is to ensure that preventive care remains part of the definition of wellness itself. For this reason, The Wellness Paradox serves as an important reminder that preventive care remains an essential component of overall well-being. After all, some of the most important health decisions start with a simple checkup.

To learn more about other insights uncovered through the 2026 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey®, visit .

1 Aflac. "The 2026 Wellness Matters Survey."

About the study: The 2026 Wellness Matters Survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 employed U.S. adults ages 18-65 in April 2026 by Kantar Profiles on behalf of Aflac.

The results from the 2026 Wellness Matters Survey are intended for informational purposes only. Aflac's family of insurers American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and/or American Family Life Assurance Company of New York, and/or Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC) and/or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

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