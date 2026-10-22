RBA Announces New And Improved Onsite Assessments For Global Supply Chains

MENAFN - 3BL) ALEXANDRIA, Va., October 22, 2026 /3BL/ - The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) today announced the availability of its new and improved onsite assessments for global supply chains, with major structural and technological improvements that add flexibility, increase efficiency, lower cost and aim to reduce cycle times by more than half for most entities while maintaining the high quality that users have come to expect from RBA assessments.In addition, going forward, the RBA will include complimentary Corrective Action Plans with all onsite assessments. By simplifying the process and increasing automation, the program reduces administrative burden and enhances assessment quality and corrective actions.RBA onsite assessments provide companies with a range of assessment and verification options benchmarked against the RBA Code of Conduct and referencing international frameworks to prevent, identify and mitigate social, environmental and governance risks and support continuous improvement in global supply chains.Every RBA onsite assessment has been improved, from its flagship Validated Assessment Program (VAP), which is one of the most comprehensive and respected supply chain assessments in the marketplace today, to its new and lighter RBA Pulse Assessment highlighted below, to its Specialty VAPs on Forced Labor and Chemical Management, to Customized Assessments.

Corrective Action Plans Included in All Onsite Assessments

Approved third-party assessment firms use RBA protocols to evaluate facility performance against the RBA Code of Conduct and identify findings where practices do not meet Code criteria. Each finding carries a defined severity rating and a remediation timeline. Facilities are expected to not only correct the issue but implement preventive measures to help ensure it does not recur. These corrective and preventive actions are documented through Correction Action Plans (CAPs).

Going forward, the RBA will include a CAP with each onsite assessment. Upon completion of an assessment using this new process, assessed entities will be provided with a draft CAP that is specific to the findings from their assessment and takes into account the context available in the assessment report. All CAPs can be uploaded into RBA-Online, the RBA's data management system, by the assessed facility to begin the CAP management process.

While the ultimate responsibility for compliance and remediation rests with the facility, the RBA can provide guidance, resources, and support to help organizations develop effective CAPs. For those who need additional assistance with CAPs, the RBA offers its Responsible Factory Initiative (RFI), the RBA eLearning Academy, and Advisory Services support.

Improved Validated Assessment Program (VAP)

The Validated Assessment Program (VAP) is the RBA's flagship assessment, offering a comprehensive evaluation of facilities and alignment with RBA Code of Conduct criteria across labor, health and safety, environment, and ethics issues, as well as management system structure.

The VAP is ideally suited for high-complexity suppliers, facilities of any risk level and size needing full verification, companies seeking support in meeting certain regulations and suppliers desiring recognition for meeting customer requirements.

Improvements:

Corrective Action Plans included with every assessment Faster, technology-enabled, and risk-focused Increased efficiencies greatly reduce costs and cycle times Streamlined scoping, bidding and scheduling Size of assessment team based on risk/complexity Simplified documentation that eases the burden on facilities and assessors A shortened QC process Enhanced reporting

Benefits:

Comprehensive RBA Code compliance evaluation (examines 93 criteria) Robust management system verification Eligibility for RBA VAP Recognition Program

New RBA Pulse Assessment

The new RBA Pulse Assessment is a simpler onsite assessment designed to quickly evaluate risk areas and provide a snapshot of current conditions. It is ideally suited for low- to medium-risk facilities of any size, high-risk facilities of 250 or fewer in-scope workers, pre-contractual screening, and/or quick onsite visibility needed.

Benefits:

Corrective Action Plans included with every assessment Concentrating on current conditions with light management systems review Quick turnaround time for report release – approximately 5 business days from assessment to report Simpler, faster and more cost-effective onsite assessment process allowing companies to go farther down in their supply chain

“The Validated Assessment Program (VAP) has long been a leading standard, highly valued by industry and stakeholders for its comprehensive approach and credibility,” said Rob Lederer, CEO, Responsible Business Alliance (RBA).“With major improvements to the VAP and other onsite assessments, and the new RBA Pulse Assessment, companies now have more flexible and efficient options without sacrificing the high quality for which RBA assessments are known.”

Learn More

Whether a company needs a comprehensive, full-scope validation, a more focused deep-dive into specific critical risks, or a simplified snapshot of current conditions, the RBA offers flexible, credible, and internationally recognized assessment programs to meet those needs.

Learn more about RBA onsite assessments, including the VAP 8.1, RBA Pulse Assessment, Specialty VAPs (SVAPs) on Forced Labor and Chemical Management, and the Customized Assessment, on the RBA website and contact the RBA with questions or to schedule your next assessment.

About the Responsible Business Alliance

The Responsible Business Alliance (RBA) is a nonprofit mission-driven organization comprised of member companies and their suppliers committed to working in the collective to advance responsible business conduct throughout their global supply chains. The RBA uniquely brings companies together in a large community of practice and has a Code of Conduct and a range of programs, training, supply chain mapping, data analytics and assessment tools to support collective due diligence and continuous improvement. The organization has a global footprint, with offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The RBA also has initiatives focused on specific issue areas, including its Responsible Minerals, Labor, Factory and Environment Initiatives, and its Responsible Glove Alliance. The RBA and its Initiatives have more than 600 members with combined annual revenues of greater than $8 trillion, directly employing over 21.5 million people, with products manufactured in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit responsiblebusiness.

Media Contact

Jarrett Bens, Senior Director of Communications

Responsible Business Alliance

Phone: +1 571.858.5721

[email protected]