Prime Minister Congratulates Newly Appointed Romanian Counterpart

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Luca Niculescu on the occasion of his appointment as Prime Minister of Romania, wishing him success in carrying out his duties, and the relations between the two countries further development and growth.

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