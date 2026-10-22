Milipol Qatar 2026 Honours Sponsors And Supporters At Gala Dinner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Milipol Qatar Committee hosted a gala dinner at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) to honour the companies and organisations sponsoring and supporting the 16th edition of Milipol Qatar 2026 and the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security.

The ceremony was attended by HE Major General (Staff) Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Technical and Specialised Affairs.

During the ceremony, HE Major General (Staff) Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Suwaidi honoured representatives of the companies and organisations that sponsored and supported Milipol Qatar 2026, the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security, and the Al Nokhba Physical Challenge Championship, in recognition of their contributions to the success of these events.

Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani also honoured companies that have maintained a longstanding association with Milipol Qatar over the past three decades, recognising their valuable contributions to the exhibition's continued success and development.

The evening concluded with spectacular drone and fireworks displays illuminating the skies over the Doha Corniche.

The displays marked 30 years since Milipol Qatar's launch, offering a visual tribute to the exhibition's three-decade journey and culminating in a display announcing“Milipol Qatar 2028.”