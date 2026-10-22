Ukrainian President Says 2 Dead, 34 Injured In Russian Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kiev/Moscow: Two people were killed and 34 suffered injuries in Ukraine during Russian missile and drone attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Twelve Ukrainian regions came under Russian strikes, Zelensky said, adding that Kiev was targeted by 21 ballistic missiles launched in three waves.

In the capital, strikes damaged residential buildings, energy facilities, railway and metro infrastructure, and shopping malls, Zelensky said.

Ukraine's Air Force said it had shot down 181 out of 210 combat drones launched by Russia. Strikes were recorded at 32 locations, while debris fell on eight sites.

Russia and Ukraine have continued exchanging fire over the past day. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Thursday that 630 UAVs were launched toward the Moscow region from Wednesday night to early Thursday, injuring two people.