Qatar Line Up Three Friendlies Ahead Of Asian Cup Title Defence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar will face Australia, the Republic of Korea and Saudi Arabia in three international friendlies in November and December as coach Julen Lopetegui steps up preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The reigning champions will open their programme against Australia on November 13 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with kick-off at 5:45pm. They will face the Republic of Korea at the same venue on November 17 before travelling to Al Khobar to take on Saudi Arabia on December 27.

The matches will provide Qatar with valuable tests against established Asian sides as they seek to maintain their competitive edge ahead of the continental showpiece, which kicks off on January 7, 2027.

Qatar are bidding to become the first team to win three consecutive Asian Cup titles after lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2023. They retained their crown with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in the final in February 2024.

The three opponents will offer different challenges, with Australia having won the Asian Cup in 2015, the Republic of Korea boasting two titles and Saudi Arabia seeking a fourth continental crown on home soil.

Qatar's preparations follow their Gulf Cup campaign, which ended in the semi-finals against Saudi Arabia.

At the Asian Cup draw, Qatar were placed in Group F alongside four-time champions Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. Japan will provide the toughest test on paper as Qatar pursue an unprecedented third successive title.

Hosts Saudi Arabia are in Group A with Kuwait, Oman and Palestine, while Australia will compete in Group D alongside Tajikistan, Iraq and Singapore.

The Republic of Korea were drawn in Group E with the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Yemen.