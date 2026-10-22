QSE Announces Widam Food Capital Restructuring Date

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) announced that the capital restructuring of Widam Food Company will be implemented at the close of trading on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026.

Trading of the company's shares based on the new capital will commence on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

In a press release published Thursday on QSE website, Widam Food Company said that it will implement a capital restructuring process according to a set timeline. This restructuring will consist of a capital reduction to cover a portion of the company's accumulated losses, followed by a capital increase through the conversion of bonds, issued against a loan provided by Hassad Food Company, an existing shareholder, into equity shares.

First, a reduction of the company's capital from QAR 180 million to QAR 50 million divided into 50 million shares with a par value of QAR 1 per share by canceling 130,000,000 shares (equivalent to QAR 130 million, or 72.2 percent of the total capital).

Second, an increase in the company's capital through the conversion of bonds valued at QAR 30 million into shares for the benefit of Hassad Food Company. Following this increase, Widam's total capital will amount to QAR 80 million, divided into 80,000,000 shares with a par value of QAR 1 per share.

Hassad Food is a current shareholder in Widam and is a leading Qatari company, wholly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority.

Widam confirmed that this step follows the approval granted by its Extraordinary General Assembly on June 8, 2026, the consent of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the non-objection of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, and coordination with the relevant authorities.

Widam indicated that the restructuring aims to strengthen the company's financial position and balance sheet by covering a portion of its accumulated losses and reducing its liabilities, as well as to provide a financial foundation from which the company can pursue its objectives.