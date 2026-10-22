No More Taking Out The Trash At Your Airbnb

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France:The days of having to take out the trash or wash the dishes before leaving an Airbnb are numbered as the short-term rental platform is tightening rules on what conditions hosts may impose on guests.

"Our rules regarding accommodations allow travelers to receive guidelines from hosts; however, our community has let us know that they can be confusing, restrictive, and difficult to manage," Airbnb said Thursday to AFP.

New rules published this week that will apply to reservations made from November 20 will seek to reduce that confusion.

In particular the new rules will generally prohibit hosts from asking guests "to complete tasks that require significant effort or time, or would typically be performed by a cleaner, including stripping the bed, taking trash offsite, or washing and putting away dishes."

Hosts can still ask guests to put dirty dishes in the sink or separate trash and recyclables.

Hosts will also no longer be able to impose fines or penalties on guests. Hosts must instead must seek compensation for any damage from insurance provided through Airbnb.