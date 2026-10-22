Qatar Strengthens Emergency Response As Civil Defence Expands Centre Network

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar recorded an average response time of six minutes and 45 seconds for fire and rescue incidents in 2025, as the General Directorate of Civil Defence continues to expand its network of centres, strengthen operational capabilities and introduce advanced technologies to improve emergency response.

Major Mohammed Ali Al Suwaidi of the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior outlined the directorate's achievements and strategic priorities during a presentation at Milipol Qatar 2026, the Global Exhibition for Homeland Security and Safety, being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Al Suwaidi said expanding the coverage of Civil Defence centres is a key priority in improving response times, with the establishment and distribution of centres guided by regular analysis of incidents, risks and the time required to reach emergency locations.

He said construction and preparations for the operation of a Civil Defence centre under the current strategy are nearing completion.

Plans are also under way to build additional centres to strengthen coverage and improve the directorate's ability to respond efficiently to emergencies.

He said that the directorate has also strengthened its operational resources, with more than 20 vehicles and pieces of equipment supplied over the past four years to enhance its capacity to deal with incidents.“These include drones, robots and motorcycles, supporting efforts to adopt modern technologies and improve firefighting and rescue operations.”

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of keeping pace with emerging challenges, including incidents involving electric vehicles and emergencies in high-rise buildings and towers, which require specialised equipment, updated procedures and effective response plans. He noted that drones had been introduced for firefighting operations this year, alongside a robot for firefighting and controlling fire incidents. Such technologies help Civil Defence personnel manage emergencies more effectively while addressing the risks associated with increasingly complex incidents.

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Milipol Qatar, he added, provides an important platform for examining the latest equipment and technologies that could further strengthen the directorate's operational capabilities. Al Suwaidi explained that improving response times is part of the Ministry of Interior's broader strategy to protect lives and property and manage emergencies and disasters efficiently, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy.

He said that the strategy places public security and safety among its priorities, with the Ministry of Interior working to enhance security, improve public safety and raise the quality of services delivered to the community.“Within this framework, the General Directorate of Civil Defence focuses on several key areas, including improving emergency response, strengthening personnel capabilities through continuous training, expanding cooperation with government and private-sector entities, and upgrading operational performance.”

Al Suwaidi stressed that protecting lives and property requires coordinated efforts across institutions rather than action by Civil Defence alone.“The directorate therefore works with ministries, government bodies and private-sector organisations on safety-related activities, including evacuation drills, joint exercises and training programmes for safety officers at establishments.”

He said that continuous training is another important component of the directorate's work.“Personnel receive specialised instruction to improve their ability to handle different types of incidents, including through courses at the Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College.”

He said that the directorate also works to strengthen safety requirements in buildings and facilities, introduce technical requirements for establishments and the equipment used within them, and enhance the role of safety officers at vital facilities.

Al Suwaidi said the directorate monitors key performance indicators under its operational plans, including response times, fire-related fatalities and serious injuries, and the incidence of fires in establishments subject to safety requirements. These indicators are reviewed to assess performance and identify areas requiring further improvement.

Operational plans also cover training and exercises, the establishment of additional Civil Defence centres based on risk assessments and response-time analysis, the provision of modern vehicles and equipment, and public awareness initiatives.

Public awareness remains an important part of fire prevention, with the Ministry of Interior using its communication channels to educate community members about potential fire hazards and encourage them to play an active role in protecting lives and property.

Through these measures, the General Directorate of Civil Defence aims to improve emergency readiness, enhance coordination with relevant entities and ensure that its personnel and resources remain equipped to address evolving safety challenges.