Thunderstorms Reported In Southwestern Qatar, Strong Winds Possible: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department reported thunderstorms in southwestern parts of the country on Thursday, warning that the rain could be accompanied by sudden strong winds.

In its latest weather update, the department said it initially observed light to moderate rainfall in southern areas before recording thunderstorm activity in the southwest.

The department urged the public to exercise caution, particularly in areas experiencing thunderstorms, due to the possibility of sudden strong winds.

The rainfall follows the department's forecast of unsettled weather across parts of Qatar over the weekend, with chances of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

According to its weekend forecast, temperatures are expected to reach 36°C on Thursday, with a minimum of 29°C. Winds will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at 5 to 15 knots, with gusts reaching 30 knots during thunderstorms.

Similar conditions are expected on Friday, October 23, with a maximum temperature of 36°C and a minimum of 28°C.

The department forecasts possible thunderstorms during the afternoon, accompanied by wind gusts of up to 30 knots.

Weather conditions are expected to improve on Saturday, October 24, although hazy conditions and a chance of local rain clouds during the afternoon remain possible.

Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to reach 37°C, with a minimum of 27°C, while offshore wave heights could rise to eight feet during the afternoon.