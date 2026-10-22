Prime Minister Visits Milipol Qatar 2026, Launches Sixth 'Watan Exercise

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Thursday visited the Milipol Qatar 2026 exhibition, which is organized by the Ministry of Interior at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs was accompanied during the visit by the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

His Excellency viewed the latest security equipment, devices, and systems, as well as innovative technical services and solutions displayed by the participating companies and entities in the fields of internal security and defense.

He was briefed on key advanced technologies integrated into modern security systems, their operational mechanisms, and their role in enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of the security apparatus.

During the visit, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also launched the sixth edition of the "Watan" exercise from its exhibition pavilion. The launch of Watan 2026 was attended by HE the Minister of Interior and the Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya).