Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack On King Fahd International Airport In Dammam

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar on Thursday condemned the Houthi group's targeting of King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the death of two people, injuries to others and material damage, according to a statement by the Qatar Foreign Ministry.

Qatar considered the attack a serious violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, the safety of civilians, civilian facilities and air navigation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

The Ministry affirmed that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The Ministry also expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.