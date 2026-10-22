Amiri Guard Commander Meets Chief Of National Guard Of Cyprus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Commander of the Qatar Amiri Guard HE Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi met at Barzan Camp on Thursday with Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus HE Lieutenant General Emmanuel Thodorou and his accompanying delegation, who are visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of joint military cooperation as well as ways to enhance and further develop them.