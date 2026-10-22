Qatar International Food Festival Returns In January 2027 At Lusail Stadium

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) will return from January 13 to 23, 2027, at Lusail Stadium, featuring more than 240 restaurants from around the world.

The dates and venue for the latest edition were announced on social media by QIFF and Qatar Calendar, teasing visitors with the message:“New flavours. New brands. New experiences!”

“QIFF is back from 13–23 January 2027, and this time, we're taking over our new home at Lusail Stadium!” the announcement read.