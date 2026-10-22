Minister Of Public Health Heads Qatar's Delegation To World Bio Summit 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Seoul: The State of Qatar participated in the World Bio Summit 2026, which concluded today in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

The two-day summit was jointly organised by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The State of Qatar's delegation to the summit was headed by the Minister of Public Health HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud,.

Held under the theme“Expanding Biohealth Innovation through AI”, the summit addressed a range of key issues, including the future of healthcare in the era of artificial intelligence, its safe and responsible use, and sustainable investment in this field.

The“Seoul Declaration on AI in Healthcare for Responsible Innovation and Global Solidarity” was also issued at the summit, underscoring the importance of the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence to advance healthcare innovation and improve public health.

The Declaration further emphasises the need to ensure that artificial intelligence is used within its approved scope and under conditions that allow for appropriate oversight and supervision, while strengthening global cooperation and health security, promoting the equitable participation of all countries in research and development and decision-making processes, and ensuring equitable access to the benefits of artificial intelligence in healthcare.