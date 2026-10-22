Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Possible Hail, Issues Advisory For Motorists

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department warned of possible hail and strong winds as thunderstorms continue to affect southern and central parts of the country on Thursday.

In its latest weather update, the department said thunderstorms were being observed in southern and central areas, accompanied by strong winds and the possibility of hail, urging the public to exercise caution.

The department also shared a set of recommendations for motorists to ensure road safety during rainy weather.

It advised drivers to reduce speed, switch on headlights and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles while driving in wet conditions.

Motorists were also urged to avoid distractions, change lanes slowly and refrain from driving through flooded roads.

The warning comes as Qatar experiences unsettled weather, with the department forecasting further chances of thunderstorms on Friday afternoon.

According to its weekend forecast, wind gusts could reach 30 knots during thunderstorms on Friday, with temperatures ranging between 28°C and 36°C.

On Saturday, hazy conditions are expected, with a chance of local rain clouds forming during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to range between 27°C and 37°C.