Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defense Affairs Visits Milipol Qatar 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani visited the Milipol Qatar 2026 exhibition, which is organized by the Ministry of Interior at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.





His Excellency was accompanied during the visit by Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al-Thani.

His Excellency viewed the latest security equipment, systems, and technologies on display, and was briefed by representatives of the participating companies and entities on their key innovations and solutions in the fields of security and safety.

