Prime Minister, US Secretary Of State Discuss Cooperation And Regional Developments In Phone Call

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Marco Rubio discussed, in a phone call, the cooperation and strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, ways to support and strengthen them, and the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint coordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the region.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavors aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.