(MENAFN- NewsVoir) EDX Wireless, the trusted RF planning software platform for mission-critical wireless networks, today announced that Comminent Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based innovator in Wi-SUN-compliant IoT communication solutions for smart grid and utility metering, has selected EDX Wireless SignalPro as its RF network planning software to support its rapidly growing deployment operations across India and planned expansion into global smart grid markets.

Comminent selects EDX Wireless SignalPro for smart grid RF planning, boosting Wi-SUN mesh reliability and enabling large-scale AMI deployments across India and global markets



Comminent develops and supplies open standards-based Wi-SUN RF mesh modules, edge gateways, and device management software that would connect hundreds of thousands of smart electricity meters, water meters, and intelligent lighting nodes across India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) one of the world's largest smart grid infrastructure programmes. With over 500,000 Wi-SUN-compliant communication modules now shipped and deployments scaling rapidly, accurate RF coverage planning has become critical to ensuring reliable last-mile connectivity across the country diverse urban and rural environments.



EDX Wireless SignalPro provides Comminent's network planning engineers with high-resolution propagation modelling, interference analysis, and link budget tools purpose-built for the Sub-GHz frequency bands and mesh network architectures at the core of Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) deployments.



SignalPro 30-plus validated propagation models, Monte Carlo simulation capabilities, and support for IEEE 802.15.4g-compliant RF mesh topologies make it uniquely suited to the scale and complexity of the national advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) rollout, where accurate coverage prediction directly determines meter read reliability and network operational cost.



"India's smart metering rollout is one of the largest wireless infrastructure transformations the world has seen, and the coverage accuracy of our RF mesh network is fundamental to the performance our utility customers expect. EDX Wireless SignalPro gives our engineering team the validated modelling tools to plan deployments with confidence; from dense urban distribution grids to remote rural substations; and to scale that precision as we expand into new markets," Vikas Kashyap, Director, Comminent Pvt. Ltd.



The partnership underscores EDX Wireless established strength in utility and smart grid network planning. SignalPro has been deployed by utility operators, AMI solution providers, and smart grid consultants across 65-plus countries over four decades, offering propagation models validated specifically for the challenging RF environments found in electricity distribution networks, underground cable corridors, dense industrial substations, and mixed urban-rural service territories where generic mobile network planning tools consistently underperform.



With its deployment capabilities proven at scale in India, Comminent is actively expanding into international smart grid markets, including the United States, Japan, and emerging energy-transition regions where Wi-SUN is gaining rapid adoption as a national standard for AMI communication. EDX Wireless SignalPro established international customer base and multi-regulatory propagation modelling capabilities position it as a natural partner for this expansion phase, providing Comminent engineering teams with consistent planning tools across geographies and spectrum regulatory environments.



"Comminent represents exactly the kind of mission-critical deployment environment that EDX Wireless was built for large-scale mesh networks where coverage prediction accuracy directly affects operational reliability and safety. We are proud to support their engineering teams as they scale across India and into global markets, bringing the same propagation modelling rigour that utility network planners have depended on for 40 years," Anoop Kaur Bowdery, CEO, EDX Wireless Inc.



About Comminent

Comminent Pvt Ltd is a Bengaluru-based technology company specialising in IPv6-compliant, open standards-based machine-to-machine (M2M) communication solutions for smart grid, advanced metering infrastructure, intelligent lighting, and water distribution networks. The company develops Wi-SUN RF mesh modules, edge gateways, and AI/ML-powered device management software that enable secure, scalable, and interoperable connectivity for utility operators across India and internationally. Comminent solutions are compliant with IS 18010, India's national standard for smart meter RF communication networks. With over 500,000 modules shipped and a global expansion underway, Comminent is a key enabler of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and an emerging leader in international smart grid communications.



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About EDX Wireless

EDX Wireless is a leading provider of RF planning software for mission-critical wireless network design and deployment, trusted by utilities, public safety agencies, railways, oil and gas operators, satellite integrators, and private network planners in 65-plus countries. Since 1985, EDX SignalPro has provided engineers with validated propagation models, interference analysis, link budget tools, and Monte Carlo simulation capabilities for the environments where wireless planning is most consequential from AMI smart grid networks and industrial SCADA systems to rail corridor communications and satellite link design. EDX Wireless is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, USA.



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