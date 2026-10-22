SBI General's Premium Health Insurance Product, Health Alpha, Enables Customers To Gift Personalised Health Protection To Loved Ones

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) SBI General Insurance, one of India's leading general insurance companies, encourages customers to look beyond traditional gifting this festive season and consider health protection as a meaningful gesture of care. Festivals are a time to strengthen relationships and celebrate togetherness, and while conventional gifts bring momentary happiness, the gift of health protection can offer lasting value. Through its flagship retail health insurance product, SBI General Health Alpha, the company offers customers the flexibility to create personalised health insurance plans for themselves and their loved ones, making health and well-being an integral part of festive celebrations.

SBI General Health Alpha brings a thoughtful twist to festive gifting with flexible health insurance options tailored to loved ones' protection needs

Designed around the philosophy of Your Health. Your Cover. Your Way, SBI General Health Alpha offers over 40 coverage options, allowing customers to customise their health insurance plans based on their lifestyle, healthcare priorities and protection needs. Customers can consider gifting individual health insurance protection to eligible relationships, including a legally married spouse, children, parents, brothers, sisters, parents-in-law, nephews, nieces and other relatives having an insurable interest, subject to the product's eligibility criteria and policy terms and conditions. With sum insured options ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to unlimited, the product brings together flexibility and a range of innovative benefits to help customers choose coverage that suits their loved ones' needs.

Key features of SBI General Health Alpha include:



Up to 10x Cumulative Bonus: An optional add-on that provides up to 10 times the cumulative bonus for each claim-free policy year, helping customers build their coverage over time.

Endless Sum Insured: A once-in-a-lifetime benefit that covers eligible hospitalisation expenses for a single claim beyond the base sum insured, subject to policy terms and conditions. This benefit is available only when a sum insured of ₹10 lakh or above is selected.

Gym and Sports Injury Cover: An optional add-on offering outpatient department (OPD) benefits for specified injuries sustained during hobby sports or daily fitness activities, including specialist consultations, diagnostic tests, prescribed medicines and physical therapy, subject to applicable conditions. Eligible individuals can purchase this cover up to 55 years of age

Plan Ahead: A benefit that allows eligible policyholders to extend waiting-period continuity to a spouse aged up to 35 years and/or up to two newborn children, provided they are enrolled within the stipulated timelines and subject to policy terms.

Five-year policy tenure: Customers can opt for a long-term policy of up to five years, with applicable tenure-based discounts, helping them plan for their healthcare protection over an extended period. Welcome Discount: Eligible new customers can avail 5% welcome discount when the policy is purchased within five days of receiving the quote, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

With customisable coverage, optional benefits and flexible limits, SBI General Health Alpha enables customers to tailor their health insurance plans to their healthcare needs and financial priorities.

Speaking on the festive season proposition, Mr. Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SBI General Insurance, said,“Festivals are a celebration of relationships and the care we share with our loved ones. While gifting is an integral part of these celebrations, one of the most meaningful gestures we can make is to help protect the health and financial well-being of the people who matter to us. With SBI General Health Alpha, we aim to make health insurance more personalised and accessible, empowering customers to choose protection that suits their needs and lifestyle. We encourage families to make health and well-being a priority this festive season and consider the gift of protection as a lasting expression of care.”

With SBI General Health Alpha, the company continues to strengthen its focus on customer-centric health insurance solutions that combine flexibility, innovation and comprehensive protection. This festive season, customers can look beyond conventional presents and consider gifting individual health insurance protection to eligible loved ones, making health, financial preparedness and peace of mind an integral part of their celebrations.

About SBI General Insurance

SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and security. We position ourselves as India's most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscape. Since our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 182 branches. In FY 2025-26, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Direct Premium (GDP) of INR 15,904 crores, recording a YOY growth of 14.5%.

The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domains. Key honors include winning the Domestic General Insurer of the Year – India and Claims Initiative of the Year – India at the Insurance Asia Awards 2025 in Singapore, Smart Insurer for the year 2025 at the ETNOW Insurance Summit & Awards 2025, India's Leading General Insurance Company (Mid) for its outstanding performance at the 18th edition of the Dun & Bradstreet BFSI & Fintech Summit 2026 and Best General Insurance Company of the Year at 4th Edition of Future of Insurance Summit 2025.

Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2025, the company also excelled at 8th ICC Social Impact Award 2026 for its commitment to CSR Activities in Project Mission for Vision in Meghalaya, and "ET NOW Champions of CSR" at the ET Edge ET NOW Champions of CSR 2025.

With a team of over 9,900+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumers. Leveraging a vast network that includes over 23000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of India. Our offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.