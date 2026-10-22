STTGDC To Host Neysa's AI Compute Infrastructure At Noida Data Centre

MENAFN - NewsVoir)today announced that Neysa, an India-based AI cloud company, has selected STT Noida 2 to host a new deployment of GPU infrastructure and its Velocis AI cloud platform. The deployment will enable enterprises and startups to run production AI workloads in India with predictable latency and data residency.

This deployment marks the first phase of a multi-year working relationship between the two companies. Supporting up to 9,000 GPUs, the first phase is expected to go live from the first quarter of CY2027 and is designed for high-density AI training and inference. Customers will have access to the infrastructure needed to develop, train and deploy AI applications closer to their users and data.

The deployment reflects growing demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure and represents a significant milestone in STTGDC's Built Ready growth journey, reinforcing its position as a trusted infrastructure partner for the organisations deploying AI at scale. It also demonstrates the company's ability to support the power, cooling and operational demands of next-generation AI workloads in India.

“India's AI ambitions will depend not only on access to compute, but on the digital infrastructure required to support increasingly complex and compute-intensive workloads at scale. We are proud to work with Neysa and its co-founder and CEO, Sharad Sanghi, whose work in building one of India's earliest internet data centre companies helped shape the country's data centre industry,” said Bimal Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer – India, STTGDC.“By bringing together Neysa's specialised AI capabilities and STTGDC's infrastructure expertise, this deployment will help enterprises move from experimentation to real-world applications. It also represents the kind of ecosystem collaboration needed to accelerate AI adoption and strengthen India's position in the global digital economy.”

Sharad Sanghi, CEO, Neysa, added, "We are building Neysa for the long term, to serve businesses in India and global compute customers looking to add India to their infrastructure footprint. Our customers need more than access to GPUs. They need capacity they can plan around, reliable operations and room to scale as their workloads evolve. That is why we plan the compute, platform and data centre infrastructure together. Our planned deployment at STTGDC's Noida data centre is one part of that approach, bringing GPU infrastructure and Velocis, our AI Cloud platform, together to support AI workloads in production."

About STTGDC

STTGDC is a leading data centre platform enabling the cloud, AI and digital services that power how people live, work and connect. Headquartered in Singapore, the company operates across Asia and Europe, serving major hyperscalers, cloud service providers and enterprises. Built on trust and proven execution, STTGDC combines global scale with deep local expertise to deliver resilient, scalable and sustainable infrastructure that powers digital growth. In India, STTGDC has been designing, building and operating data centres for more than two decades, supporting the infrastructure needs of enterprises, cloud providers and public sector organisations. Today, it manages one of the country's largest white space portfolios, with more than 613MW of critical IT load across 34 facilities, including those under development, in 10 cities. Serving a diverse customer base that includes many Fortune 500 companies, STTGDC delivers the resilience, scale and service quality required for mission-critical workloads.

STTGDC is committed to achieving carbon-neutral data centre operations by 2030 and advancing responsible growth through a strong focus on sustainability, safety, ethics, integrity and inclusion.

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About Neysa

Neysa is an AI acceleration cloud provider helping enterprises and AI builders train, deploy and operate AI at scale. Its portfolio includes Neysa Velocis, a managed AI cloud platform that brings together GPU compute, orchestration, inference, observability and cost management; and Neysa Tytan, dedicated bare-metal AI infrastructure for customers that need committed capacity and greater architectural control.

Founded in 2023, Neysa is backed by Blackstone. The company combines experience in building and operating large-scale data centre and cloud infrastructure with an India-based AI infrastructure footprint.

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