Creditaccess Grameen Limited Second Quarter FY26-27 Results



Highest Quarterly PAT Of INR 502 Cr, Growing Over 5x In Past 5 Years

PAT up 298.7% YoY, AUM up 19.5% YoY, ROA of 5.8%, ROE of 23.2% Raised FY27 Guidance To ROA: 5.2-5.8% and ROE: 21-24%

CreditAccess Grameen Limited (NSE: CREDITACC, BSE: 541770, 'CA Grameen'), India's leading rural-focused inclusive financing platform, today announced its unaudited and limited reviewed financial performance for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2026-27.

Business Highlights: Q2 FY27



AUM grew 19.5% YoY from 25,903 crore to INR 30,946 crore

Disbursements increased by 19.4% YoY from INR 5,322 crore to INR 6,355 crore

Retail Finance portfolio share at 23.3% in Sep-26 Vs 20.6% in Jun-26

Healthy new borrower addition of 2.3 lakh with 35% being New-to-Credit (NTC) & 4.9 lakh in H1 FY27

PAR 0+ stood at 2.1% in Q2 FY27 with PAR 90+ at 1.1%

X-Bucket Collection Efficiency stood at 99.71% in Sep-26

Branch network grew by 5.3% YoY from 2,209 in Sep-25 to 2,326 branches in Sep-26 Employee base grew by 4.5% YoY from 21,701 to 22,677

Financial Highlights: Q2 FY27



Total income increased by 26.2% YoY to INR 1,904.8 crore

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) increased 39.6 % YoY to INR 970.2 crore

Credit cost declined by 43.2% YoY to INR 299 crore

Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 296.6% YoY from INR 169.2 crore to INR 670.9 crore

Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 298.7% YoY from INR 125.8 crore to INR 501.6 crore

GNPA / NNPA measured predominantly at 60+ dpd stood 1.79% / 0.59%, with PAR 90+ of 1.11%

Robust liquidity of INR 3,501.9 crore of cash, cash equivalents, and investments, 10.2% of the total assets

Robust capital position with a CRAR of 26.9% Credit Rating: AA-/Stable by CRISIL, ICRA & India Rating

Commenting on the business performance, Mr. Ganesh Narayanan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, said,“We reported our highest quarterly PAT of INR 502 crore in Q2 FY27, having grown five-fold over the past five years. FY27 marks a clear turnaround in profitability, recording INR 995 crore PAT in H1 FY27 as against INR 778 crore PAT in FY26. Our H1 FY27 ROA stood at 5.9% and ROE at 23.8%, reflecting strong business performance. Our ROA guidance has been revised upward from 4.0–4.8% (earlier) to 5.2–5.8% (revised) and ROE guidance from 16.0–20.0% (earlier) to 21.0–24.0% (revised) while retaining our AUM growth at 20.0–25.0% and credit cost at 3.0–4.0%. We have reduced our loan pricing by 50 bps applicable from October month in line with our board approved pricing policy.

CA Grameen stands today as a more diversified and profitable company than at any point in its history. Our transformation into a diversified, rural-focused lender is now visible at scale with Retail Finance share at 23% of the AUM. We are increasingly working towards serving the entire customer household's financial needs, from business loans to financing mortgages, affordable housing and two wheelers. For H2 FY27, our focus is to grow responsibly while staying vigilant amidst evolving macroeconomic environment. We will remain cautious in districts showing drought-related challenges, while meeting the growing credit needs of our seasoned customers, and stepping up new customer acquisition. As we enter the seasonally stronger second half, we do so with momentum in our business, strength in our balance sheet and confidence in delivering on our aforesaid guidance.”

About CreditAccess Grameen Limited

CreditAccess Grameen Limited is India's leading rural-focused inclusive financing platform headquartered in Bengaluru. The Company provides a curated lifecycle credit suite to low-middle income households spanning group loans, individual business loans, secured business loans, affordable housing loans, and two-wheeler financing. The Company operates across 460 districts in 16 states (Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal) and one union territory (Puducherry) through 2,326 branches. The Company's Promoter is CreditAccess India B.V., a multinational company focused on inclusive financing, supported by leading global institutional investors.