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Secretary Rubio's Call With Qatari Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Al Thani

Secretary Rubio's Call With Qatari Prime Minister And Foreign Minister Al Thani


Date: 2026-10-22 02:05:38

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with His Excellency Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Qatar's security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Secretary also expressed appreciation for Qatar's continued mediation efforts and strong and close partnership in promoting a more secure region.

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U.S. Department of State

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