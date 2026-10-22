Additional Visa Restrictions On Colombian Individuals To Defend Our Hemisphere Against Corruption And Narcotrafficking

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Today, the Department of State is expanding its campaign against corruption and narcotrafficking in our region. These actions advance the commitments partners made at the Doral Summit in March and in the September 22 Shield of the Americas leaders' statement.

The Department is imposing visa restrictions on 21 individuals in Colombia under the policy announced on September 28 pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. That policy targets foreign nationals who, through corruption or narcotrafficking activities, undermine democratically elected governments in our hemisphere - regardless of their political affiliation. The Trump Administration stands with the government of Colombia as it works to remove criminal influence, including from their courts, police forces, and legislature.

Colombia: With this action, the Department is imposing visa restrictions on the following seven Colombian nationals and their families under this policy:

Ricardo ROA BARRAGAN, Former President of Ecopetrol Yahir Fernando ACUNA CARDALES, Mayor of Sincelejo Wadith Alberto MANZUR IMBETT, Senator-elect and Former Member of the House of Representatives Karen Astrith MANRIQUE OLARTE, Representative-elect for the House of Representatives Julio Elias CHAGUI FLOREZ, Former Senator Liliana Esther BITAR CASTILLA, Former Senator Jose Ignacio MESA BETANCUR, Former Congressman and Former Mayor of Envigado

Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the INA allows the Secretary of State to refuse a visa to any foreign national if he has reasonable grounds to believe the alien's entry or proposed activities would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.