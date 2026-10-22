Evolution Metals Plans A New Magnet Line As Defense Manufacturers Warn Of Supply Gaps (NASDAQ: EMAT)

The company plans to add samarium-cobalt manufacturing to its existing magnet business as China's export controls and tightening U.S. sourcing rules expose a shortage of qualified supply.

Evolution Metals & Technologies (NASDAQ: EMAT) is preparing to expand into another magnet category essential to advanced defense systems. On October 14, the company announced that it expects to begin acquiring equipment to manufacture samarium-cobalt magnets by mid-2027, extending its ambitions beyond the neodymium-based magnets it already produces in South Korea.

The timing puts that plan inside a widening industrial problem. Governments want weapons and critical components made through secure supply chains. Manufacturers need qualified materials, specialized production equipment and time to bring alternatives into service. A new defense-industry assessment makes clear how far those two calendars remain apart.

Defense Manufacturers Are Warning About the Supply Gap

The Aerospace Industries Association, representing nearly 300 American companies, released a critical-minerals assessment on October 8. Its members reported that significant domestic processing, refining and magnet capacity for aerospace-grade materials is not expected until 2028 or later. Qualification can then require another 12 to 24 months before materials enter defense production.

The report identifies shortages at the processing and manufacturing stages, where raw minerals become usable industrial products. That distinction gives magnet manufacturers a specific role in the effort to build alternative supply: minerals have to pass through a working production chain before a defense customer can qualify and use them.

For samarium-cobalt magnets, the policy clock is explicit. Beginning January 1, 2027, the applicable U.S. defense procurement clause extends covered-country restrictions across the supply chain, from cobalt and samarium ore or feedstock through the finished magnet, subject to specified exceptions. China is one of the covered countries.

The January 2027 sourcing rule precedes the new-capacity timeline described by AIA. Evolution Metals targets the start of samarium-cobalt equipment acquisition by mid-2027; production and application-specific qualification are separate milestones.

A supplier therefore has to establish the origin of the material as well as where the finished magnet was made. That shifts the commercial task toward traceable chains linking raw materials, processing and manufacturing, with each step affecting the usefulness of the final product for covered procurement.

Samarium-cobalt magnets retain their performance in demanding heat conditions and are used in missiles, aircraft, guidance systems and radar. In July, National Defense reported that Permag CEO Joseph Stupfel described a two-to-three-year samarium supply secured from an older French stockpile. The article also reported that an F-35 can contain up to 50 pounds of these magnets. Those details make the industrial stakes tangible: maintaining advanced platforms requires a reliable supply of highly specialized components.

The same challenge appears in a different form in Ukraine. An October 14 Associated Press report, updated October 16, found continued dependence on Chinese magnets and other drone components. Ukrainian manufacturers can assemble motors locally while importing the magnets inside them. Oleksandr Yakovenko of TAF Industries estimated that replacing Chinese components throughout the supply chain could increase costs by as much as 60% and reduce output by a similar amount.

Evolution Metals Is Building From an Operating Magnet Business

The company already has an industrial base in Pohang. Its June update reported customer quality certification with two global Tier-1 electronics manufacturers across six neodymium-iron-boron magnet grades, including high-temperature compositions. The company has been producing those certified products commercially in South Korea.

By October, Evolution Metals reported seven certified grades. The planned samarium-cobalt line is intended to draw on the expertise of Head of Magnet Engineering Production Kenji Konishi, whose background includes both magnet systems from alloy design through mass production.

Expansion of the existing business is also progressing. On October 15, the company reported the arrival of 13 of 57 equipment containers at Pohang. Once installed and commissioned, thirteen additional ULVAC machines are expected to increase annual capacity from approximately 1,000 to approximately 10,000 metric tons, including 6,000 tons of high-performance sintered magnets.

Evolution Metals has guided to $400 million to $460 million in 2027 revenue, based on anticipated demand rather than contracted volumes. Feedstock and customer qualification remain execution requirements, but its operating business provides a foundation for pursuing the next magnet category.

The defense industry's warning gives that expansion a longer horizon than a single procurement deadline. Evolution Metals plans to showcase Pohang on December 17, followed by its targeted start of samarium-cobalt equipment acquisition by mid-2027. The opportunity is to turn established magnet-manufacturing experience into a broader source of the components allied industries are working to secure.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Takes Delivery of Additional ULVAC Magnet Production Equipment, Unlocking Ten-Fold Magnet Capacity Expansion

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Reaffirms $400 Million to $460 Million FY2027 Revenue Guidance, Unveils Eight Sintered Magnet Grades Covering an Estimated 75% of Global NdFeB Revenue, and Moves to Answer U.S. Army Call for Rare Earth Magnets

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance 62% at Midpoint to $11 Million and Reaffirms $460 Million Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Evolution Metals & Technologies Selects INERGX to Power Planned 5 GW U.S. Facility, With Capacity Equivalent to Approximately 4 Million American Homes

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026, Anchoring Expansion to 10,000+ Metric Tons of Annual Capacity

VIVIFY Technology and Evolution Metals & Technologies Sign Letter of Intent for Behind-the-Meter Hydrogen Power for EM&T's Planned U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Campus

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Joins Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, Gaining Exposure to $12.2 Trillion in Benchmarked Assets

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