Integrated Quantum Technologies Expands U.S. Government Market Strategy Through Partnership With ARMI Solutions

Vancouver, British Columbia–(October 22, 2026) – Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (CSE: VEIL) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G1) (“IQT” or the“Company”), an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing privacy-preserving, quantum-resilient data technologies, is pleased to announce a non-exclusive reseller and referral partnership with ARMI Solutions LLC (“ARMI”), a Florida-based technology consulting firm focused on digital transformation, enterprise modernization and artificial intelligence.

ARMI has advised the Company that it holds Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certifications. Led by Chief Executive Officer Armengol Hernandez, who brings experience in government-related technology initiatives, ARMI is positioned to support IQT's efforts to introduce its proprietary VEILTM technology to U.S. government agencies, government contractors and technology providers serving the public sector.

The partnership represents an expansion of IQT's U.S. commercialization strategy, targeting opportunities within government digital transformation and AI initiatives where the protection and responsible use of sensitive information are critical considerations.

Government agencies and the organizations supporting them manage substantial volumes of sensitive, regulated and mission-critical information. As AI adoption expands, the ability to use this information while maintaining appropriate data protections represents an important infrastructure challenge.

VEILTM is IQT's proprietary, patent-pending technology designed to transform sensitive data into protected, compressed representations that preserve information required for machine-learning applications without providing those systems access to the original sensitive information.

“Government represents an important potential market for VEIL, given the volume and sensitivity of data managed across public-sector organizations,” said Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Quantum Technologies.“ARMI's experience in the government technology ecosystem, together with its veteran-owned business certifications, provides an additional channel to pursue opportunities with agencies and established government contractors. This partnership supports our strategy of bringing VEIL to organizations where protecting sensitive data is essential to AI adoption.”

“VEIL represents a novel approach to addressing one of the biggest challenges facing government agencies and large enterprises: how to unlock the potential of AI while protecting sensitive information,” said Armengol Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer of ARMI Solutions LLC.“In environments where data protection is paramount, we believe technologies like VEIL could play an important role in enabling organizations to adopt AI more confidently.”

Under the non-exclusive reseller and referral agreement entered into on September 3, 2026, ARMI will support introductions, business development and potential commercial engagements involving VEILTM. The partnership is focused on expanding IQT's reach within the U.S. government ecosystem, including federal agencies, prime contractors, subcontractors and technology service providers, as well as pursuing opportunities with large commercial enterprises.

The partnership forms part of IQT's broader strategy to establish channel relationships supporting the commercialization of VEIL across government and enterprise markets.

The Company notes that the partnership does not represent the award of a government contract or a commitment to purchase VEIL. Any resulting engagements will remain subject to applicable procurement requirements, customer evaluations, technical validation and commercial agreements.

About ARMI Solutions LLC

ARMI Solutions LLC is a Florida-based technology consulting firm focused on digital transformation, AI implementation, cloud modernization and enterprise technology solutions. Led by CEO Armengol Hernandez, ARMI brings experience in government-related technology initiatives and supports opportunities across government and commercial markets. ARMI reports holding VOSB and SDVOSB certifications.

For more information, visit .

About Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc. (IQT) is an enterprise AI infrastructure company developing technologies designed to enable organizations to use sensitive data with artificial intelligence while reducing exposure of the underlying information. The Company's primary commercial product, VEILTM (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is a privacy-preserving technology designed to protect sensitive information across AI and machine learning environments. IQT's portfolio also includes SecureGuard360TM, its cybersecurity platform providing security and monitoring capabilities for enterprise environments. IQT's broader strategy is focused on building Trust Infrastructure for Enterprise AI at the convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise data infrastructure and quantum resilience.

The Company's published VEILTM technical white paper,“Informationally Compressive Anonymization: Non-Degrading Sensitive Input Protection for Privacy-Preserving Supervised Machine Learning,” is available at:

For more information, visit: .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Husam Fezzani, Chief Executive Officer

Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Tel: +1-604-219-4824

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji

Venture Strategies

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.“Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, claims regarding the potential applicability of VEILTM, including practical applications to organizations with sensitive or regulated datasets, the privacy protection possibilities of VEILTM, predicative performance of VEILTM, viability of the theoretical foundation for non-invertible of encoded representations, Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; successfully develop and commercialize its technology and products; obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections; secure adequate financing on commercially reasonable terms; operate under applicable regulatory and legal frameworks; the continued demand for and adoption of privacy-preserving artificial intelligence solutions under prevailing economic and market conditions; the concepts, methodologies, and technical conclusions described in the Paper, including the VEILTM architecture and Informationally Compressive Anonymization framework, will continue to be viable and applicable in commercial and operational environments; that the Company will be able to further develop, refine, and implement these technologies in products; that the performance characteristics, security properties, and scalability observed in experimental and modeled scenarios can be achieved in practical deployments; that the Company will be able to operate its solutions within applicable regulatory, data protection, and governance frameworks; and that sufficient technical, financial, and human resources will be available to support ongoing research, product development, and commercialization efforts. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: risks relating to the Company's ability to further develop, implement, and commercialize the VEILTM architecture and related technologies; uncertainties regarding whether the technical performance, security characteristics, and scalability demonstrated in the Paper's research, modeling, or experimental scenarios can be replicated in real-world commercial deployments; risks associated with evolving data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence regulatory frameworks; the Company's ability to secure and protect intellectual property rights; dependence on key personnel and technical expertise; availability of financing on acceptable terms; market acceptance of the Company's products; and the receipt of necessary governmental, regulatory,or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc.

Featured Image @ Integrated Quantum Technologies Inc

Contact

Media Contact

Sarah Mawji

Venture Strategies

[email protected]

