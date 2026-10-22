BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) Announces Workforce Housing Project At Sage Memorial Hospital In Arizona

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement for BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), distributed by NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a division of InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”). IBN has been compensated for advertising and digital media services related to BOXABL Inc. Readers should review the full disclaimer at the foot of this article before making any investment decision.

BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) announced that Sage Memorial Hospital in Ganado, Arizona, held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 14, 2026, for a workforce housing project featuring the company's factory-built Studio Casitas. The first phase includes 15 units, which BOXABL expects to deliver over approximately 60 days, with completion anticipated by year-end. The company anticipates additional units as the project progresses.

The housing will support clinical and support staff at Sage Memorial Hospital, a Navajo-managed nonprofit health care system serving the Navajo Nation. The project is intended to address workforce housing shortages and improve recruitment and retention of health care professionals in underserved rural communities. BOXABL's factory-built Casitas are designed to shorten construction timelines and provide rapidly deployable housing alternatives to traditional site-built construction.

To view the full press release, visit

About BOXABL

Since its founding in 2017, BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors. The North Las Vegas-based company is working to transform the housing industry through innovative technology and design, with a mission of making housing affordable at mass-production scale. BOXABL's flagship product, the Casita, is a 361-square-foot studio unit with a full kitchen, bathroom and utilities that unfolds on-site in under an hour. The company also offers the smaller, 120-square-foot Baby Box and is developing stackable and connectable modules designed to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes. BOXABL began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol“BXBL” on July 20, 2026, following completion of its business combination with FG Merger II Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination and Capital Structure. BOXABL Inc. became a publicly traded company through a business combination with FG Merger II Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, completed in July 2026, with the shares beginning trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026. Companies that become public through special purpose acquisition transactions may be subject to risks including share price volatility, dilution, limited operating history as a public company, and redemption-related capital reductions. In July 2026 the Company filed a universal mixed shelf registration statement that would permit it to offer up to $500,000,000 of securities over time; any such issuance would be dilutive to existing holders. References to capital raised since inception and to the number of investors are as disclosed by the Company. Readers should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at, including its periodic reports, in full.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including projections of market opportunity and market share, estimates of customer adoption, projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines, expectations regarding the Company's ability to execute its business model, the deployment of the Casita, the development and potential production of the Baby Box and of stackable and connectable modules, the pursuit of additional state regulatory approvals, expectations concerning relationships with customers, developers, strategic partners, suppliers, governments and regulatory bodies, and the potential for future projects. Such statements are generally identified by words such as“plan”,“project”,“will”,“estimate”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“target”,“continue”,“could”,“may”,“might”,“possible”,“potential” or“predict”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual circumstances, events, or results to differ materially, including manufacturing, supply chain, permitting, regulatory, financing, dilution, listing, competitive and market risks, and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Do not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date above and IBN undertakes no obligation to update them.

Full Disclaimer. NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a division of InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company. IBN has been compensated for advertising and digital media services for BOXABL Inc. This publication is for informational purposes only and is not, and should not be construed as, a research report, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The information contained herein is believed to be reliable but no guarantee can be made as to its accuracy or completeness. Neither IBN nor NNW is registered as an investment adviser or broker-dealer. Readers should review BOXABL Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. Please see the full terms of use and disclaimers applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published, at

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to BXBL are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

