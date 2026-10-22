Durability As The New Standard In Cartilage Repair: Why Long-Term Results Are Reshaping Global Orthopedics
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Orthopedic care is increasingly focused not only on relieving symptoms, but on delivering durable outcomes that can stand up over time.
That shift is creating greater interest in regenerative approaches designed to restore damaged tissue rather than simply address the immediate effects of injury.
Regentis Biomaterials is advancing this approach with GelrinC, a degradable hydrogel implant designed to support the regeneration of durable cartilage in the knee.
Orthopedic medicine has long focused on relieving pain and restoring mobility. Increasingly, though, the question is: How well will the result hold up over time?
One company pursuing this approach is Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT), a regenerative medicine company developing tissue repair solutions with an initial focus on orthopedic applications. Its technology is built around the...
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