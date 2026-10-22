MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Spotlighted In Stockhouse Article On Natural Hydrogen And Growing AI Energy Demand

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) is featured in a Stockhouse article examining the potential for natural hydrogen to support expanding artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure and growing demand for reliable electricity. The article highlights the company's Lawson natural hydrogen discovery along Saskatchewan's 475-kilometer Genesis Trend, where initial testing confirmed hydrogen concentrations ranging from 16.80% to 19.07%. A subsequent 3D seismic survey identified the 28-square-kilometer Lawson Complex, while ongoing drilling and planned well-completion activities are intended to evaluate recoverable volumes, sustained flow rates and commercial viability. The article also discusses Saskatchewan's growing AI infrastructure sector, including a planned 1.2-gigawatt data center development by Bell Canada.

The Stockhouse feature also examines MAX Power's collaboration with TerraVolt Energy, EcoTech Building Solutions and Carbon Neutral Growth Fund to evaluate natural hydrogen-powered AI infrastructure, including modular power generation and cooling systems. Additional developments highlighted include two strategic private placements totaling $35 million from mining financier Eric Sprott, the appointment of Rob Norris as CEO and the company's AI-assisted MAXX LEMI geological targeting platform, which Kyndryl is reviewing for potential commercialization. The article notes that further resource validation, engineering studies, regulatory approvals and financing will be necessary to determine whether natural hydrogen can become a commercially viable energy source for power-intensive computing applications.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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