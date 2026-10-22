Minivela Acquires Major Stake In Red Minds Films, Latin America's Viral Microdrama Powerhouse

Strategic acquisition adds 38 million social media followers, 1,800 microdramas, and extensive production capabilities, accelerating Minivela 's expansion across U.S. Hispanic and Latin American entertainment markets

Partnership establishes one of the Americas biggest players with further planned expansion

Crown jewel platform, Juancho Virales, alone has more than 24 million fans

Minivela, the bilingual U.S. Latino and Latin American microdrama media company, today announced the acquisition of a major ownership stake in Red Minds Films, one of Latin America's most prolific and successful producers of viral Spanish-language microdramas, whose entertainment ecosystem generates approximately 185 million monthly video views across its social media platforms.

The transformative transaction brings together Red Minds Films' 38 million social media followers, a library of approximately 1,800 microdramas, and an established high-volume production infrastructure with Minivela's expanding U.S. Hispanic and Latin America distribution, advertising, and branded entertainment ecosystem.

Together, the companies are now one of the Americas' most influential independent microdrama entertainment media ecosystems, combining Red Minds Films' proven storytelling and massive audience engagement with Minivela's growing capabilities in premium storytelling, content-to-commerce productions, advertising technology, branded entertainment, and cross-border distribution.

The partnership immediately expands Minivela's owned-and-operated content, production, and distribution network with Red Minds Films' social media channels across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Approximately 10% of the network's followers, or 3.8 million, are based in the United States, providing a powerful, and growing bridge between Latin American audiences and the U.S. Hispanic entertainment marketplace.

Based in Mexico, and Ecuador, and founded by media entrepreneurs Juan Altamirano, and Jordan Soria, Red Minds Films has been producing original Spanish-language microdramas since 2019, years before the format became one of the entertainment industry's fastest-growing categories. Its crown jewel property, Juancho Virales, alone has approximately 24 million followers on Facebook.

A New Scale For Spanish-language Entertainment

The partnership connects Red Minds Films' audience with Minivela's network of creators, distribution partners, and media technology. Minivela's affiliated ecosystem adds premium online video and connected television distribution across more than 2,000 publishers, expanding the companies' ability to produce, distribute, and monetize Spanish-language and bilingual entertainment in the United States and Latin America.

The investment adds South America to Minivela's production footprint, alongside Mexico City, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York. It includes co-owned original intellectual property, content licensing, exclusive worldwide resale rights to the Red Minds Films library, and adaptations for new audiences, including English and Portuguese versions.

Storytelling Meets Brands, Commerce, And New Distribution

Minivela has built its position at the intersection of scripted entertainment, brand integrations, retail media, and content-to-commerce, including Rico's Tacos, the micro-sitcom developed with Procter & Gamble and Albertsons Media Collective. Combined with Red Minds Films' production engine, loyal audience, and high-volume social distribution, that experience gives advertisers one integrated path from culturally relevant storytelling to reach, engagement, and commerce.

Expanding Into Faith, Family, Film, And New Entertainment Formats

The partnership is already active through Red Minds Films' work producing original content for Pure Flix Familia, the Spanish-language faith-and-family streaming service launched by Great American Pure Flix in partnership with Minivela. The companies are now expanding that work into Spanish-language YouTube shows, films, original microdramas, reality and unscripted programs, and bilingual productions for audiences throughout the Americas.

Miami As The Gateway To The Americas

Miami will serve as the strategic center for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American expansion, with Los Angeles and New York supporting production, creative, and commercial development.

About Minivela

Minivela is a bilingual microdrama company creating, producing, distributing, and monetizing culturally relevant, brand-friendly entertainment for U.S. Hispanic and Latin American audiences. Its original productions, creator collaborations, branded entertainment, and media partnerships connect storytelling, audiences, and commerce. Projects and partnerships include Rico's Tacos and Pure Flix Familia.

About Red Minds Films

Co-headquartered in Mexico and Ecuador, Red Minds Films specializes in original scripted microdramas and social-first storytelling. Since 2019, it has developed approximately 1,800 microdramas and built a network of more than 38 million followers generating approximately 185 million monthly video views across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Its recurring characters, viral storytelling, and highly engaged audiences have made it a pioneer of Spanish-language microdrama.

Contact

Maria Ycaza

Minivela / Brilla Media

[email protected]

