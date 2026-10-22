Sri Lanka Invites Georgian Businesses To Explore Trade And Investment Opportunities At SLEXPO 2027

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara, concurrently accredited to Georgia, in collaboration with the Honorary Consuls of Sri Lanka in Tbilisi and Batumi, successfully organized the first-ever Sri Lanka-Georgia Business Forum in Tbilisi, on 16 October 2026.

The Forum acted as a valuable platform to introduce Sri Lanka's growing trade and investment potential to the Georgian business community and to encourage greater participation in Sri Lanka EXPO 2027 (SLEXPO 2027), Sri Lanka's flagship trade and investment exhibition.

The opening session featured remarks by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Georgia, resident in Ankara, Niluka Kadurugamuwa, Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Tbilisi Nino Makhviladze, and Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Batumi Misha Dzadzamia. The speakers highlighted Sri Lanka's potential as an emerging market and a promising investment destination, while underscoring the importance of strengthening business-to-business connections and expanding economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Georgia.

At the Forum, First Secretary (Commercial) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Ankara, Dilanga Hettiarachchi made a comprehensive presentation on Sri Lanka's trade and investment opportunities. He also introduced SLEXPO 2027, highlighting the opportunities available for Georgian buyers, investors and business representatives to establish new partnerships, explore business prospects and strengthen commercial ties with Sri Lankan counterparts.

The Forum brought together business representatives, traders, buyers and investors, facilitating networking, exchange of information and discussions on potential areas for enhanced bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The event received a wide media coverage in Georgia, including through its national television. Speaking to the media, the Ambassador invited the Georgian business community to explore Sri Lanka as a promising destination for trade, investment, and business partnerships, highlighting the opportunities available to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.