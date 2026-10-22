Vietjet Launches Hanoiprague Route Via Almaty

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Vietjet said it has launched services connecting Hanoi with Prague via Almaty, expanding its network into Central Asia and Europe and marking its entry into the European Union.

The airline said the routes, inaugurated on 10 October, connect Hanoi with Almaty in Kazakhstan and Prague in the Czech Republic, alongside services between Almaty and Prague.

For Sri Lankan travellers, the expansion adds destinations within the airline's network. However, the release did not specify connecting itineraries from Colombo to Hanoi or confirm whether these journeys would be available under a single booking.

According to Vietjet, it has operated nonstop flights between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City since August 2026, with three weekly services on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The airline also said its planned Ho Chi Minh City to Maldives service via Colombo was scheduled to begin on 5 December 2026.

The new Hanoi–Almaty–Prague services operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, using Airbus A330 aircraft, according to the announcement. Connections in Almaty are approximately 90 minutes.

Inauguration ceremonies took place at Almaty International Airport and Václav Havel Airport Prague, where the airline said flights received water cannon salutes. Cultural performances and gifts formed part of the celebrations.

Vietjet chief executive Nguyen Thanh Son said the launch represented a milestone in the airline's international expansion. He said the carrier intended to add European services and improve travel connections between Europe, Australia and Asia.

He also said the routes were intended to support tourism, trade and investment by linking travellers with destinations across the network.

Prague is the Czech capital, while Almaty is Kazakhstan's largest city. Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, serves as the starting point for the new route.

The airline said Business and SkyBoss services would be available. The announcement did not specify fares or onward travel conditions from Sri Lanka.