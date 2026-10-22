$100,000 Salary By State: What Six Figures Really Buys

(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > A $100,000 salary buys about $115,000 worth of life in Arkansas and about $90,000 in California. Same paycheck, a $25,000 gap. We ranked all 50 states and D.C. by what six figures actually buys, then went one step further: how fast that salary gets you to your first $100,000 invested. How the number is built The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes a price level for every state, called a regional price parity. The national average is 100. In its latest release, covering 2024, California sits highest at 110.7 and Arkansas lowest at 86.9. To turn that into buying power, divide your salary by the price level. Arkansas first. 86.9 as a fraction is 0.869. $100,000 divided by 0.869 is about $115,000. California next. 110.7 becomes 1.107. $100,000 divided by 1.107 is about $90,300. That's the whole method. Spreadsheet version: =100000/(86.9/100). Swap in your salary and your state's number from the table below. The full ranking We pulled every state's 2024 figure from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's table of BEA price parities by state. The savings and years columns come from the walkthrough in the next section.

Rank State Price level (U.S. = 100) What $100,000 buys Yearly savings Years to first $100K 1 Arkansas 86.9 $115,026 $28,201 3.3 2 Mississippi 87.0 $115,005 $28,191 3.3 3 Iowa 87.8 $113,945 $27,665 3.4 4 Oklahoma 87.8 $113,839 $27,612 3.4 5 Louisiana 88.2 $113,370 $27,375 3.4 6 South Dakota 88.6 $112,885 $27,129 3.4 7 Alabama 88.8 $112,583 $26,975 3.4 8 North Dakota 89.0 $112,411 $26,887 3.5 9 West Virginia 89.5 $111,736 $26,537 3.5 10 Kansas 90.1 $111,027 $26,166 3.5 11 Nebraska 90.1 $110,984 $26,143 3.5 12 Kentucky 90.2 $110,915 $26,107 3.6 13 Missouri 90.8 $110,112 $25,679 3.6 14 Tennessee 91.9 $108,849 $24,994 3.7 15 New Mexico 92.2 $108,446 $24,772 3.7 16 Wyoming 92.7 $107,885 $24,461 3.8 17 Ohio 92.8 $107,789 $24,407 3.8 18 Indiana 93.3 $107,148 $24,046 3.8 19 South Carolina 93.7 $106,668 $23,773 3.9 20 Wisconsin 94.1 $106,276 $23,548 3.9 21 North Carolina 94.3 $106,015 $23,398 3.9 22 Montana 94.6 $105,658 $23,191 3.9 23 Idaho 95.5 $104,719 $22,639 4.0 24 Michigan 96.2 $103,932 $22,169 4.1 25 Georgia 96.3 $103,850 $22,120 4.1 26 Maine 97.0 $103,040 $21,628 4.2 27 Texas 97.1 $103,032 $21,623 4.2 28 Pennsylvania 97.6 $102,488 $21,288 4.3 29 Vermont 98.0 $102,085 $21,037 4.3 30 Minnesota 98.6 $101,398 $20,606 4.4 31 Utah 98.9 $101,149 $20,448 4.4 32 Delaware 99.8 $100,192 $19,835 4.5 33 Illinois 100.0 $100,042 $19,737 4.6 34 Nevada 100.0 $100,021 $19,724 4.6 35 Arizona 100.7 $99,328 $19,270 4.7 36 Virginia 101.1 $98,908 $18,992 4.7 37 Rhode Island 102.3 $97,771 $18,228 4.9 38 Alaska 102.4 $97,695 $18,177 4.9 39 Colorado 103.1 $97,038 $17,726 5.0 40 Oregon 103.4 $96,748 $17,525 5.1 41 Florida 103.4 $96,699 $17,491 5.1 42 Connecticut 103.6 $96,516 $17,364 5.1 43 New Hampshire 104.2 $96,002 $17,003 5.2 44 Maryland 105.0 $95,275 $16,487 5.3 45 Massachusetts 105.8 $94,556 $15,968 5.5 46 Washington 107.0 $93,447 $15,152 5.7 47 New York 107.9 $92,660 $14,561 5.9 48 New Jersey 108.8 $91,908 $13,987 6.1 49 District of Columbia 109.9 $90,991 $13,274 6.4 50 Hawaii 110.0 $90,950 $13,242 6.4 51 California 110.7 $90,318 $12,742 6.6

Rankings are by buying power. Savings and years assume a married couple filing jointly, the same $100,000 salary everywhere, a lifestyle that costs $65,000 a year at national-average prices, and a 6% annual return. State and local income taxes are not included.

Same salary, very different savings

Buying power is nice. Money left over is what builds wealth.

Start with what every state shares: federal taxes. For 2026, a married couple gets a $32,200 standard deduction and pays 10% on the first $24,800 of taxable income, then 12% up to $100,800.

$100,000 minus the $32,200 deduction leaves $67,800 of taxable income.

10% of the first $24,800 is $2,480.

The remaining $43,000 at 12% is $5,160.

Federal income tax: $7,640.

Payroll tax is next. Workers pay 6.2% for Social Security and 1.45% for Medicare. 6.2% of $100,000 is $6,200. 1.45% is $1,450. Together, $7,650.

$100,000 minus $7,640 in income tax leaves $92,360. $92,360 minus $7,650 in payroll tax leaves $84,710 to live on and invest.

Now the lifestyle. We picked a household that spends $65,000 a year at national-average prices. It's a round number for a comfortable, not lavish, life on six figures; use your own.

The last column asks how long that takes to reach $100,000 invested, assuming 6% a year. We're using 6% because it's round and modest for a stock-heavy portfolio, not because it's a forecast. Spreadsheet: =NPER(0.06, -28200, 0, 100000) returns about 3.3 years for Arkansas. Plug in $12,700 for California and you get about 6.6.

Three years of your life. That's the real cost of the zip code in this example.

Rent is where the gap lives

Housing swings far harder than everything else. In the same BEA release, the rent index runs from 54.2 in West Virginia to 154.3 in California. D.C. comes in even higher, at 155.0.

So the people who close the gap fastest aren't the ones clipping coupons. They're the ones who keep rent or a mortgage well under what the local market would let them spend.

What this ranking doesn't tell you

Salaries aren't fixed across states. The same job often pays differently from one state to the next. The table holds pay constant on purpose, which makes it most useful for one person: someone choosing where to live on a salary that won't change, like a remote worker or a couple weighing two offers with similar pay.

State income tax isn't in here. If your state has one, your savings line is lower than the table shows. Run your state's rate on top before you trust the years column.

A state is an average. Florida's price level is 103.4, but the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro comes in at 99.4. Where in the state matters as much as which state.

The data runs a year behind. These are 2024 prices, the most recent BEA has published. The next update is scheduled for December 10, 2026.

The move to make

If you're comparing a move or two job offers, don't compare salaries. Compare what's left.

Divide each salary by that state's price level (as a fraction). That's your real buying power. Subtract federal income tax and payroll tax, then your state's income tax. Multiply your current annual spending by the new state's price level, divided by your current state's. That's what your life costs there. Take-home minus that cost is your savings. Run =NPER(0.06, -savings, 0, 100000) to see how long the first $100,000 takes.

If the cheaper state gets you there a year or more sooner and you'd be happy living there, that's real money. If you'd hate it, no table fixes that.

This isn't for you if your pay would rise to match a pricier state, or if your housing costs are already locked in by a paid-off home or a low fixed mortgage. In both cases, the ranking overstates your gap.

Sources U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Real Personal Consumption Expenditures by State and Real Personal Income by State, 2024 (released February 19, 2026) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED), Regional Price Parities, Annual: Regional Price Parities by State, 2024 Internal Revenue Service, Rev. Proc. 2025-32, Part III, Administrative, Procedural, and Miscellaneous (2026 inflation adjustments) Social Security Administration, 2026 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Fact Sheet Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED), Regional Price Parities: All Items for Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL (MSA) (RPPALL19660) U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Regional Price Parities by State and Metro Area Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype