Halloween Candy Costs Are Up In 2026: Here's What The Average American Will Spend

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Children dressed in costumes reach into a basket to grab treats during trick-or-treating. Shopping at bulk stores and wholesale clubs can offer much better value when stocking up on large volumes of candy for your Halloween bowls this season.

Halloween is getting closer, and filling a candy bowl may cost more than it did last year. Chocolate prices have climbed sharply, while shoppers are still trying to make room in their budgets for trick-or-treaters, costumes, and decorations. The National Retail Federation estimates that Americans will spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween in 2026, with candy accounting for a significant share of that total. Even if you only plan to hand out treats to neighborhood children, the price of a few bags can add up quickly. Before you stock up, here is what the latest spending estimates reveal and where you may find better candy deals this year.

The Average Halloween Candy Budget Is Higher This Year

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers expect to spend an average of $34.79 on Halloween candy in 2026. That compares with $34.24 in 2025, a modest increase of 55 cents per shopper. The average planned budget for all Halloween purchases, including candy, costumes, and decorations, is $115.14 this year, compared with $114.45 last year. These figures represent expected spending, not a guarantee that every household will spend that amount.

The small increase in the average candy budget does not tell the whole story, because shoppers are paying different prices depending on what they buy. Someone choosing mostly nonchocolate candy may face a different bill from someone filling a bowl with miniature chocolate bars and peanut butter cups. Households expecting large numbers of trick-or-treaters may also need more packages than the average shopper. If you want to stay within budget, decide how much you plan to spend before heading to the store and compare the cost per ounce or individual piece rather than relying on the bag price alone.

Chocolate Candy Is Taking the Biggest Price Hit

Chocolate is one of the most expensive categories to watch this Halloween. Recent reporting based on price data from PwC puts the average price of a Halloween chocolate package at $5.67 in 2026, up 15.5% from the previous year. Nonchocolate candy packages averaged $3.31, with a smaller year-over-year increase of 1.8%. That gap means shoppers may be able to stretch their budgets further by mixing chocolate with other individually wrapped treats.

The price increases reflect broader pressures on candy production, including higher cocoa costs and increases in other ingredients. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has documented substantial increases in confectionery prices over recent years, as manufacturers have dealt with supply problems and more expensive raw materials. Some shoppers may also notice package sizes that provide fewer pieces than expected for the price. Before buying a familiar brand, check the package weight and compare it with another option. A lower shelf price does not always mean you are getting more candy for your money.

These Popular Candy Choices Can Cost More

Chocolate-heavy assortments featuring Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, M&M's, and Hershey's bars are popular for trick-or-treaters, but they can get expensive when you need several bags. Full-size candy bars can push the budget higher still, especially if you want to offer one to every child who comes to your door. Specialty gummies and novelty candies may also cost more than basic individually wrapped sweets. The more specific your candy preferences, the fewer inexpensive alternatives you may find.

That does not mean you have to eliminate popular brands from your Halloween plans. Instead, consider offering a combination of chocolate, fruit-flavored candy, lollipops, and other individually wrapped options. Mixed bags can provide variety without requiring you to buy a separate package of every favorite. Compare the number of individually wrapped pieces and the package weight before deciding which assortment offers the best value. If you prefer full-size candy bars, consider reserving them for a smaller group rather than making them your only option.

Walmart and Target Are Worth Checking for Candy Discounts

Walmart is worth checking for Halloween multipacks and larger bags of individually wrapped candy. Its online Halloween candy selection includes branded chocolate, peanut butter cups, and gummy assortments, with prices varying by package size and availability. For example, a Reese's Halloween assortment listed online recently was priced at $7.97 for a 16.2-ounce package. Treat that as a snapshot rather than a guaranteed price, since local stores, delivery listings, and promotions can differ.

Target is another store to check, particularly if you are buying several bags and can use a multi-buy promotion. Its Halloween candy listings have featured offers such as buy one, get one 50% off on selected M&M's, Skittles, Reese's, and other participating candy. However, the discount applies only to eligible products and may change as Halloween approaches. Compare the final price of the exact packages you want, and avoid buying an extra bag solely to qualify for a promotion if you will not use it. A sale is useful only when the total purchase fits your plan.

Bulk Stores May Offer Better Value for Large Candy Bowls

If you expect a steady stream of trick-or-treaters, warehouse clubs can be useful places to compare larger candy assortments. Costco and its Business Center locations offer bulk options that may include miniature chocolate bars, full-size candy, gummies, and mixed bags. Costco Business Center has also been highlighted this season for its selection of Halloween candy, including larger packs of familiar brands and individually wrapped treats. You do not need to run a business to shop at a Costco Business Center, although a Costco membership is required.

Bulk shopping is not automatically the cheapest option, so compare the unit price before committing to a large box. A package containing many pieces can be economical if you expect to hand out plenty of candy, but it may be excessive for a household that receives only a few visitors. Check the number of individually wrapped servings, not just the total weight, to understand how far the package will go. If you have several households to supply or are organizing a trunk-or-treat event, splitting a bulk purchase with family or friends may also make sense.

How to Find the Best Halloween Candy Deals Before October 31

The easiest way to save is to compare prices across stores before buying everything in one trip. Check retailer apps and weekly ads for discounts on the brands you actually want, and look for promotions that apply to the package sizes you need. Target's multi-buy offers, Walmart's assorted candy bags, and warehouse-club multipacks are useful starting points, but no single retailer is guaranteed to win on every item. Prices can change quickly during the final weeks of October, so compare the same product and package size whenever possible.

You can also save by buying a mix of candy types rather than relying entirely on chocolate. Choose a spending limit, estimate how many trick-or-treaters you expect, and divide your budget accordingly. If you shop early, make sure you have a cool, dry place to store the candy and avoid purchasing far more than you need. As Halloween gets closer, keep an eye out for markdowns, but do not count on every popular product being discounted before October 31. Planning your purchase around actual needs is more reliable than chasing every promotion.

Halloween Candy Does Not Have to Break the Budget

Americans are budgeting slightly more for Halloween candy in 2026, but the bigger challenge is the rising cost of particular treats, especially chocolate. Comparing package sizes, choosing mixed assortments, and checking current promotions can help you make your budget go further without abandoning the candies children recognize and enjoy. The best deal depends on the number of trick-or-treaters you expect and the types of treats you want to hand out.

Before buying your Halloween supply, check at least two retailers and compare the price per ounce or piece. A few minutes of comparison shopping can help you avoid paying more simply because a familiar bag is the first one you see. With candy prices still elevated, a little planning can keep your Halloween bowl stocked without making your grocery budget feel frightening.

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