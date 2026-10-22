One More Child Expands Anti-Trafficking Services To San Antonio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One More Child is expanding its Anti-Trafficking services to San Antonio, providing specialized, direct-care services and resources for survivors of human trafficking while strengthening prevention, education and collaboration with law enforcement and community partners.

In 2025, the National Human Trafficking Hotline identified cases involving 2,772 victims in Texas. Those numbers only represent situations identified by the hotline and do not capture the full scope of trafficking occurring across the state.

“Human trafficking is not a distant problem. It is happening in communities across our country, including right here in Texas,” said Stephen Robert, president and CEO of One More Child.“Our goal is to bring the experience, resources and partnerships we have developed through years of serving trafficking survivors to San Antonio. We want survivors to know there are people ready to walk alongside them as they move towards hope and healing.”

One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams provide survivors with immediate tangible resources, clinical services, mentorship and ongoing support as they navigate the emotional, physical and practical challenges associated with leaving exploitation. Teams include a survivor mentor, a lived-experience expert who has survived exploitation and now walks alongside others in their healing. Teams also help connect survivors with additional community resources and services that can contribute to long-term stability and independence.

"Combating human trafficking requires strong partnerships,” said San Antonio Police Chief Jesse Salame.“We welcomed One More Child to San Antonio. We will work together to identify victims, connect survivors with resources and prevent exploitation in our community.”

In addition to direct survivor services, One More Child works to prevent human trafficking by equipping communities to recognize and appropriately respond to signs of exploitation. Through partnerships with schools, businesses, churches, civic organizations and other community groups, One More Child helps people understand vulnerabilities traffickers exploit, while equipping community members to respond when they encounter someone who may be at risk.

One More Child regularly works alongside federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to help identify victims of human trafficking and provide specialized services to help them break the cycle of exploitation.

The organization has participated in major child recovery operations alongside law enforcement agencies across the country. In 2025, One More Child partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service, multiple law enforcement agencies and other organizations during Operation Home for the Holidays, which resulted in the recovery of 122 missing or endangered children.

More recently, One More Child participated in Operation Statewide Shield in Florida, a five-day statewide initiative that resulted in the recovery of 163 missing children. One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams helped provide immediate victim-centered, direct-care support, while the organization mobilized its resources, partners and volunteers to help meet tangible needs through the donation and distribution network of Compassion Centers.

The expansion into San Antonio will allow One More Child to build on existing efforts in Texas while developing new relationships with law enforcement, service providers, churches and other organizations throughout the region.

One More Child is currently looking to hire the following positions based in San Antonio:

Director of Anti-Trafficking

Anti-Trafficking Advocate/Case Manager

Anti-Trafficking Clinician

Anti-Trafficking Mentor

To learn more about these positions and other opportunities, visit

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, sex-trafficked children and vulnerable adults. Last year, One More Child provided direct services to 284,958 children and individuals while impacting an additional 126,272 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided nearly 14 million meals nationally and globally. For more information, visit .

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Leaders team up to combat human trafficking One More Child brings expertise in identifying and helping trafficking survivors

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