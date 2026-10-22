Crypto News: Remittix Prepares 41 New Fiat Currencies For Payfi As XRP Ledger's November Update Revives A $20 XRP Prediction And Ethereum Bulls Target $12,000

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is preparing to bring 41 new fiat currencies online as part of a major expansion of its PayFi ecosystem. The rollout is intended to increase the number of currencies, banking routes and international markets supported by the project's crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto infrastructure.









The expansion gives Remittix a broader global proposition ahead of the November 24, 2026 RTX launch. The project has raised $33 million from more than 40,000 participants toward a $36 million hard cap, while RTX is available at $0.28 before its announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The PayFi announcement arrives as the XRP Ledger prepares a technical update for November and Ethereum researchers pursue faster settlement. XRP bulls are targeting $20, while the long-term Ethereum price prediction has returned to $12,000.

Forty-One New Fiat Currencies Expand PayFi Coverage

Remittix is primarily designed to connect digital assets with conventional banking. Eligible transactions can be funded using supported cryptocurrency while recipients receive fiat through compatible bank accounts.

PayFi testing has opened to 1,000 invited holders from the wider community of more than 40,000 participants. Current testing supports EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The planned addition of 41 fiat currencies would significantly broaden that foundation. More currency coverage can make Remittix relevant to international workers, freelancers, suppliers, merchants and crypto holders seeking a simpler route between blockchain assets and everyday money.

The Wider Remittix Ecosystem Supports PayFi Growth

PayFi remains the core Remittix proposition, while the project's additional products are designed to improve onboarding, activity and user retention.

The Remittix product suite includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with over $50 million in perpetual trading volume and Remittix Earn, which is preparing Aave, Fluid and Morpho pools with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected assets.

Together, these products create several routes into the same ecosystem. A user could arrive through trading or earning before moving assets through PayFi, while payment users can gain access to wallet, Markets and Earn functionality from one connected platform.

XRP Ledger's November Update Revives the $20 XRP Forecast

XRP recently traded near $1.32, making a $20 target more than fifteen times higher. The latest technical catalyst is an XRP Ledger fix expected on November 4 after a brief drop in validator support reset its required approval period.

The patch addresses a token-creation loophole and adjusts calculations affecting vaults and lending. Support returned to 31 of 35 trusted validators, placing it above the network's approval threshold as the new activation countdown begins.

The $20 XRP prediction depends on a much larger expansion in network demand, but the update reinforces the XRP Ledger's progression toward more advanced financial services. Remittix targets the payments market from a user-facing direction, focusing on direct access to fiat banking routes across a widening range of currencies.

Ethereum Bulls Continue to Target $12,000

Ethereum recently traded around $2,396, placing $12,000 at approximately five times its current price. Researchers are proposing a faster-finality model that could reduce settlement time from about 16 minutes to around four, potentially improving capital efficiency for bridges, payments and tokenized markets.

For Remittix, the XRP and Ethereum developments strengthen the broader digital-payments narrative. The 41-currency expansion gives RTX a direct product catalyst as the project enters the final $3 million of its raise and approaches its fixed November launch date.

For buyers comparing $20 XRP and $12,000 Ethereum predictions with new cryptocurrency opportunities, the $0.28 RTX entry offers exposure before the announced $0.46 minimum exchange launch price and public-market debut.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

Website:

X:

Media Contact

Company: Remittix

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at