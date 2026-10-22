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First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-22 02:01:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITTIER, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the“Company”) (OTCID: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the“Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting continued balance sheet growth, strong asset quality, and a solid capital and liquidity position.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets ended the third quarter of 2026 at $532 million, an increase of $42 million since December 31, 2025, and a $46 million increase from September 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits ended the third quarter of 2026 at $449 million, up $43 million since year end 2025 and a $60 million increase from the third quarter 2025.
  • Total loans ended the third quarter of 2026 at $362 million, up $42 million from both year end 2025 and the third quarter 2025.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the third quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.18% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.59%.
  • As of September 30, 2026, liquidity resources included cash and cash equivalents of $61 million and unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities of $157 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $673,000, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $853,000 in the third quarter 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $478,000, down from $607,000 in the third quarter 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $1.8 million and net income of $959,000.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2026, and minimal loan losses. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

“First Pacific Bank's performance reflects disciplined execution, sound financial management, and an ongoing commitment to creating long-term shareholder value,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.“Our strong asset quality, capital position, and liquidity provide a solid foundation for navigating changing market conditions and pursuing strategic opportunities that support sustainable growth.”

“The Bank's financial results demonstrate the strength of our business model and the value of our relationship-driven approach,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We remain focused on serving businesses with the expertise, responsiveness, and personalized service they expect from a community bank. Our upcoming expansion into Palm Desert builds on our established experience in the region and reflects our confidence in Coachella Valley's business community and the opportunities it presents.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contacts
Investor Relations Contact Media Relations Contact
Jerro Otsuki Amanda Conover
714.352.7476 858.461.7308
... ...

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

CONSOLIDATED BANCORP
First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $ 8,847,646 $ 7,465,348 $ 7,145,738 $ 13,335,659 $ 4,361,215
Fed funds sold 52,415,000 44,080,000 40,765,000 43,805,000 47,580,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 61,262,646 51,545,348 47,910,738 57,140,659 51,941,215
Debt securities (AFS) 1,422,906 1,530,233 1,600,663 1,692,800 1,756,875
Debt securities (HTM) 92,866,892 94,057,989 95,162,219 96,088,528 96,991,887
Total debt securities 94,289,798 95,588,222 96,762,882 97,781,328 98,748,762
Construction & land development 29,372,632 31,729,264 28,526,915 29,510,901 27,728,045
1-4 Family residential 94,806,929 86,647,515 78,681,754 73,481,444 71,298,162
Multifamily residential 32,154,406 36,208,516 35,741,832 31,117,740 30,456,673
Other commercial real estate 129,528,521 124,427,953 119,250,067 115,196,071 116,977,598
Commercial & industrial 71,000,954 68,258,860 63,922,914 66,023,866 68,930,751
Consumer & Other 4,641,279 5,614,397 4,902,852 4,538,637 4,555,112
Total loans 361,504,721 352,886,505 331,026,334 319,868,659 319,946,341
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,200,925 ) (3,228,938 ) (3,099,953 ) (3,122,503 ) (3,141,203 )
Total loans, net 358,303,796 349,657,567 327,926,381 316,746,156 316,805,138
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 2,651,011 2,819,645 3,015,551 3,171,482 3,277,724
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,191,836 1,172,559 1,184,253 1,195,948 1,200,762
Bank owned life insurance 5,505,976 5,473,563 5,441,454 5,410,102 5,378,503
Accrued interest and other assets 8,440,202 8,476,931 8,071,091 8,170,560 8,585,760
Total Assets $ 531,645,265 $ 514,733,835 $ 490,312,350 $ 489,616,235 $ 485,937,864
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 169,037,177 $ 145,337,752 $ 148,975,933 $ 160,085,795 $ 134,783,120
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 23,877,309 25,333,189 26,391,254 34,875,562 26,611,844
Money market and savings 208,283,667 208,473,503 188,243,994 174,359,420 186,610,551
Time deposits 47,963,056 40,814,658 46,027,527 36,675,567 41,519,108
Total deposits 449,161,209 419,959,102 409,638,708 405,996,344 389,524,623
Borrowings 34,171,584 47,221,062 33,269,423 36,286,906 50,000,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,964,225 4,800,394 4,867,802 5,376,494 5,211,202
Total liabilities 488,297,018 471,980,558 447,775,933 447,659,744 444,735,825
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock and APIC 38,272,515 38,154,923 37,988,844 37,871,816 37,701,986
Retained earnings 5,620,986 5,142,824 5,114,724 4,662,166 4,104,143
Accum other comprehensive income (545,254 ) (544,470 ) (567,151 ) (577,491 ) (604,090 )
Total shareholders' equity 43,348,247 42,753,277 42,536,417 41,956,491 41,202,039
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 531,645,265 $ 514,733,835 $ 490,312,350 $ 489,616,235 $ 485,937,864


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2026 Jun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees $ 5,967,671 $ 5,675,916 $ 5,234,634 $ 5,380,149 $ 5,478,759
Debt securities 443,385 456,167 461,373 464,580 456,576
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 437,414 315,882 436,775 348,027 333,642
Total interest income 6,848,470 6,447,965 6,132,782 6,192,756 6,268,977
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 2,000,310 1,800,915 1,741,409 1,907,127 1,766,021
Borrowings 327,486 354,089 214,829 218,288 393,330
Total interest expense 2,327,796 2,155,004 1,956,238 2,125,415 2,159,351
Net interest income 4,520,674 4,292,961 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626
Provision for credit losses - 470,000 - - -
Net interest income after provision 4,520,674 3,822,961 4,176,544 4,067,341 4,109,626
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 139,455 144,568 128,933 221,064 114,633
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 117,897 - - 27,681 29,966
Total noninterest income 257,352 144,568 128,933 248,745 144,599
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 2,624,684 2,553,187 2,322,729 2,120,441 2,114,900
Occupancy and equipment 270,638 286,315 279,474 238,252 279,715
Other expense 1,209,767 1,095,007 1,068,946 1,242,133 1,006,318
Total noninterest expense 4,105,089 3,934,509 3,671,149 3,600,826 3,400,933
Income before income tax expense 672,937 33,020 634,328 715,260 853,292
Income tax expense 194,776 4,919 181,771 157,238 246,232
Net Income $ 478,161 $ 28,101 $ 452,557 $ 558,022 $ 607,060
Earnings per share basic (QTR) $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.14
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,394,748 4,385,156 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356


First Pacific Bancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date
(Unaudited)
Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2025
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees $ 16,878,221 $ 15,323,400
Investment securities 1,360,925 1,383,380
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,190,071 1,086,993
Total interest income 19,429,217 17,793,773
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 5,542,634 5,475,805
Borrowings 896,404 740,521
Total interest expense 6,439,038 6,216,326
Net interest income 12,990,179 11,577,447
Provision for credit losses 470,000 -
Net interest income after provision 12,520,179 11,577,447
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 412,956 324,302
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 117,897 29,966
Total noninterest income 530,853 399,490
NON INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 7,500,600 6,462,029
Occupancy and equipment 836,427 816,302
Other expense 3,373,720 2,661,416
Total noninterest expense 11,710,747 9,939,747
Income before income tax expense 1,340,285 2,037,190
Income tax expense 381,466 583,924
Net Income $ 958,819 $ 1,453,266
Earnings per share basic (YTD) $ 0.22 $ 0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,387,827 4,336,901


First Pacific Bancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
($$ in thousands except per share data) 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income $ 4,521 4,293 4,177 4,067 4,110
Provision for loan losses $ 0 470 0 0 0
Noninterest income $ 257 145 129 249 145
Noninterest expense $ 4,105 3,935 3,671 3,601 3,401
Income tax expense $ 195 5 182 157 246
Net income $ 478 28 453 558 607
Earnings per share basic $ 0.11 0.01 0.10 0.13 0.14
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,394,748 4,385,156 4,383,452 4,346,140 4,341,356
Ending shares outstanding 4,395,151 4,385,305 4,384,716 4,346,810 4,344,241
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.38 % 0.02 % 0.39 % 0.48 % 0.52 %
Return on average common equity 4.42 % 0.26 % 4.35 % 5.33 % 5.92 %
Yield on loans 6.72 % 6.62 % 6.66 % 6.74 % 6.88 %
Yield on earning assets 5.56 % 5.48 % 5.50 % 5.50 % 5.61 %
Cost of deposits 1.86 % 1.77 % 1.75 % 1.91 % 1.85 %
Cost of funding 2.02 % 1.96 % 1.88 % 2.02 % 2.07 %
Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.65 % 3.74 % 3.61 % 3.68 %
Efficiency ratio 85.9 % 88.7 % 85.3 % 83.4 % 79.9 %
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 7.95 % 8.10 % 8.45 % 8.35 % 8.25 %
Book value (BV) per common share $ 9.86 9.75 9.70 9.65 9.48
Tangible BV per common share $ 9.59 9.48 9.43 9.38 9.21
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 28 371 23 0 0
Allowance for credit losses (loans) $ 3,201 3,229 3,100 3,123 3,141
Allowance to total loans 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.94 % 0.98 % 0.98 %
Nonperforming loans $ 1,034 1,087 1,541 1,200 858
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans $ 361,505 352,887 331,026 319,869 319,946
Total assets $ 531,645 514,734 490,312 489,616 485,938
Deposits $ 449,161 419,959 409,639 405,996 389,525
Loans to deposits 80.5 % 84.0 % 80.8 % 78.8 % 82.1 %
Shareholders' equity $ 43,348 42,753 42,536 41,956 41,202
Full-time equivalent employees 57 57 49 48 46
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)
Total loans $ 352,322 343,841 318,801 316,836 315,976
Earning assets $ 488,502 471,712 452,508 446,590 443,150
Total assets $ 504,404 488,199 469,493 464,251 459,678
Deposits $ 426,948 407,196 403,573 396,716 378,916
Shareholders' equity $ 42,962 42,742 42,178 41,498 40,681

MENAFN22102026004107003653ID1111852198


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