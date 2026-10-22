First Pacific Bancorp Reports Strong Third Quarter 2026 Results

Key Financial Highlights:



Total assets ended the third quarter of 2026 at $532 million, an increase of $42 million since December 31, 2025, and a $46 million increase from September 30, 2025.

Total deposits ended the third quarter of 2026 at $449 million, up $43 million since year end 2025 and a $60 million increase from the third quarter 2025.

Total loans ended the third quarter of 2026 at $362 million, up $42 million from both year end 2025 and the third quarter 2025.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.

The Bank ended the third quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.18% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.59%. As of September 30, 2026, liquidity resources included cash and cash equivalents of $61 million and unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities of $157 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $673,000, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $853,000 in the third quarter 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $478,000, down from $607,000 in the third quarter 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company reported pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $1.8 million and net income of $959,000.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets, an allowance for credit losses of 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2026, and minimal loan losses. The Company continues to emphasize conservative underwriting and active portfolio oversight.

“First Pacific Bank's performance reflects disciplined execution, sound financial management, and an ongoing commitment to creating long-term shareholder value,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board.“Our strong asset quality, capital position, and liquidity provide a solid foundation for navigating changing market conditions and pursuing strategic opportunities that support sustainable growth.”

“The Bank's financial results demonstrate the strength of our business model and the value of our relationship-driven approach,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer.“We remain focused on serving businesses with the expertise, responsiveness, and personalized service they expect from a community bank. Our upcoming expansion into Palm Desert builds on our established experience in the region and reflects our confidence in Coachella Valley's business community and the opportunities it presents.”

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,” or“may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.